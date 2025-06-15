A man suspected of killing a woman he had been accused of stalking in Daegu was caught in the administrative town of Sejong, four days after local police launched a wide-scale manhunt.

The suspect, in his 40s, was apprehended at around 10:45 p.m. at Jochiwon-eup, Sejong, in front of a storage unit owned by one of his acquaintances. He was spotted moving toward the city of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, last week, prompting police to launch a search operation there and in the neighboring city of Sejong since Friday.

The alleged killer did not put up any resistance as he was taken into custody, and did not answer any of the questions from the media as he entered the Daegu Seongseo Police Station at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect is accused of attacking the victim, in her 50s, at her apartment in Daegu at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim had been under police protection for the suspect's alleged stalking and threat that led to him being investigated by police.

Officers installed CCTV with face-recognition features in front of the victim's home, but the suspect is believed to have climbed down the gas pipe to break in.

Investigators had requested a warrant for the suspect's arrest for the stalking probe, but the court rejected it.

Daegu police are questioning the suspect, and plans to request a warrant for his arrest.