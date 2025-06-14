H u awei wearable devices Surpassed 200 Million Cumulative Shipments

SHENZHEN, China, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker data, Huawei ascended to the top position in the global wrist-worn device market in Q1 2025, while maintaining robust growth momentum and retaining its leadership in shipment volume within China. Additionally, as of 5 June 2025, Huawei's cumulative global wearable shipments have exceeded 200 million units.

Five Product Series Catering to Global Users' Diverse Scenario Needs

Huawei wearables integrate fashionable design, professional and comprehensive sports and health features, and efficient, practical smart experiences. Tailored to different user needs, Huawei has developed five product series to fulfil the diverse scenario requirements of all user groups—spanning smart living, scientific exercise, and health management.

The HUAWEI WATCH Series incorporates cutting-edge smart technology, featuring standalone calling capabilities and smart vehicle control functions to enable an efficient, intelligent lifestyle. The newly launched HUAWEI WATCH 5 delivers enhanced intelligence, efficiency and convenience. Equipped with the innovative multi-sensing X-TAP technology, it unlocks new dimensions in health monitoring and tactile interaction. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT Series fulfils lightweight wear needs through its slim design and extensive sports functions, allowing users to fully enjoy daily life. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI WATCH GT Series combines exceptional battery life with fashionable aesthetics and professional sports health features, serving as a comprehensive wrist-worn fitness coach.

For users who push boundaries and challenge extremes, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Series delivers ultimate reliability with its rugged construction, advanced sports modes including 100-metre professional diving and outdoor expedition features, as well as advanced golf course mode, to bring cater to users' needs.

Additionally, addressing hypertension management challenges, Huawei innovatively broke through wrist-based blood pressure technology to launch the HUAWEI WATCH D Series. Through its breakthrough 24-hour dynamic blood pressure monitoring function, it helps users measure and manage blood pressure anytime, anywhere, integrating professional-grade blood pressure health guardianship into daily life.

Technological Innovation Driving Breakthroughs in Sports Health Technology

Behind the satisfaction of users' sports health management needs lies Huawei wearables' continuous innovation investment. Huawei has established three Health Labs globally, leveraging capabilities from over ten Huawei research institutes to relentlessly explore the frontiers of sports health technology.

In 2024, Huawei launched its new digital health & fitness paradigm—TruSense System—achieving higher accuracy and speed in vital sign data monitoring. In 2025, the TruSense System was upgraded again, fusing the advantages of fingertip and wrist detection to deliver a fuller, more accurate, and faster health monitoring experience, including 10-second fingertip blood oxygen readings and an increase in micro-body measurement indicators to 17 items.

In the field of blood pressure management, Huawei pioneered the launch of the HUAWEI WATCH D, a wrist-based blood pressure monitor that obtained Class II medical device registration certification in China. Now this innovation included in the "Chinese Guidelines for the Prevention and Treatment of Hypertension (2024 revision)".

As of now, Huawei wearable devices have obtained 7 domestic medical certifications and medical device certificates in 13 overseas countries/regions, with nearly 1000 patent applications in the smart wearables field.

Huawei has collaborated with over 160 global professional institutions, conducted 300+ health research projects, and attracted over 17 million users to participate in health studies.

Active Rings: Where Huawei and Users Unite to build Sports Health Lifestyles

Huawei accompanies global users to build sports health lifestyles together. In September 2023, Huawei initiated the "Light Up Your Rings" campaign, which has seen over 6 million global users participate, lighting up rings over 300 million times. In 2025, the fully upgraded "Active Rings" initiative was introduced, inspiring global users to move joyfully anytime, anywhere with Huawei wearables.

The Active Rings campaign has already been held in Germany, Spain, and China, and beyond, where consumers jointly enjoyed active moments. It will progressively launch in APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and other regions in the future.