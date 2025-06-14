BEIJING, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo, alongside the 32nd Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, was held in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, from June 9 to 12, contributing to the global dialogue of wine industries worldwide.

In recent years, Yinchuan has been committed to building a "world capital of wine." A series of supportive policies have been rolled out to boost investment, introduce advanced technologies, and promote international cooperation.

Yinchuan now boasts the most concentrated wine grape production cluster in China, with a total of 273,000 mu (about 18,200 hectares) of vineyards, gathering155 wineries and grape-growing enterprises.

In addition, Yinchuan's annual wine output reached 75 million bottles in 2024, accounting for approximately 26.8 percent of the total output of domestically produced estate wines. 19 types of local wine have been selected as national gifts and exported to more than 40 countries and regions.

The eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains in Ningxia used to be barren and sandy years ago. In order to restore the ecosystem, Yinchuan has pursued an integrated approach in the protection and improvement of mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grasslands, and deserts.

Meanwhile, guided by the coordinated development of "ecology + industry" , the city has advanced ecological restoration in the eastern foothills of Helan Mountains while promoting the integrated growth of the wine industry, cultural tourism, and ecological conservation. These efforts have fostered high-quality development that balances resource utilization with ecological governance, and aligns economic growth with environmental protection.

Furthermore, at the wineries along the eastern foothills of Helan Mountains, every step is carefully monitored by winery staff to ensure premium quality of grapes, from science-based planting to cutting-edge winemaking technologies.

As the birthplace and hub of Ningxia's wine industry, Yinchuan is stepping up efforts to build itself into a "world capital of wine" with high standards. The city is now home to 37 classified wineries and 53 enterprises with certified geographical indications, and its wine industry recorded a total output value of 36 billion yuan (about 5.02 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/346092.html