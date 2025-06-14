Traffic disruptions are expected throughout Seoul due to the Queer Festival, counter-protests and large-scale rallies by various groups.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Saturday, the Seoul Queer Culture Festival organizing Committee will hold an LGBTQ+ festival around Namdaemun-ro in Jung-gu starting at 11 a.m. and will march from Jonggak Station to Euljiro 1-ga Station from 4 p.m. Various booth events are scheduled to continue until 7 p.m. even after the march ends.

A counter-rally organized by Protestant groups opposing the Queer Festival has also been announced. The group “Holy Breakwater” plans to hold a rally from 1 p.m. around the Seoul Metropolitan Council in Jung-gu, followed by a march toward Tongil-ro along Sejong-daero.