SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced on the 13th that it will participate in the 2025 BIO International Convention (BIO USA), which will be held in Boston, USA from June 16 to 19 (local time).

At this year's BIO USA, Neurophet will introduce its software solution, Neurophet AQUA AD, which enables monitoring of prescription, treatment efficacy, and side effects of treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Neurophet AQUA AD provides precise brain imaging analysis throughout the course of anti-amyloid antibody therapy by quantitatively analyzing MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scans.

Lately, Alzheimer's disease clinical trials have been rising significantly in the biopharmaceutical industry which led to the importance of quantitative brain imaging biomarker analysis. Alzheimer's disease drugs such as Leqembi (lecanemab) and Kisunla (donanemab) require essential monitoring for potential side effects, which Neurophet AQUA AD can provide and meet demand for global expectations.

Neurophet will exhibit at the Korea Pavilion, jointly organized by the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), and showcase Neurophet AQUA AD along with its suite of neuroimaging and brain stimulation solutions. It includes Neurophet AQUA, a neurodegeneration imaging analysis software; Neurophet SCALE PET, a PET image quantification software; Neurophet tES LAB, a treatment planning software for brain stimulation; and Neurophet innk, a transcranial electrical stimulation (tES) device.

Neurophet plans to strengthen its imaging CRO (Contract Research Organization) business for clinical trials related to Alzheimer's disease treatment through business meetings at this year's BIO USA. The company will also engage in partnering activities with global big pharma and potential clients.

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet said that "Neurophet AQUA AD has garnered significant interest from both South Korea and global companies in the field of brain imaging-based biomarker development. Through our participation in BIO USA, we aim to accelerate business development collaborations in the imaging CRO sector and further expand into the companion diagnostics market."

BIO USA is the world's largest biotechnology exhibition, serving as a global networking hub where stakeholders across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries come together to explore partnership opportunities. This year's event is expected to host over 1,500 companies and more than 20,000 participants from around the world.

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.