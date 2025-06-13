HONG KONG, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12, the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) opened. GAC showcased eight flagship models across its three major product-brands: GAC, AION, and HYPTEC—while unveiling "Hong Kong ACTION" – the localized implementation of its "One GAC 2.0" strategy – and announcing the global debut of GOVY AirCab, its first mass-produced flying car, alongside the Hong Kong debut of AION UT.

At this year's expo, GAC showcased eight models, four of which have already been launched in Hong Kong. The AION Y PLUS features quality, safety, and long-range capabilities, its seats can be fully reclined flat. The AION V, with high quality, high technology, and high safety, caters to the needs of families worldwide. The HYPTEC HT, a luxurious and intelligent electric SUV, features a stylish appearance and is equipped with seat ventilation, heating, and massage, providing users with exceptional travel experiences. The E9 PHEV received hundreds of orders upon its launch in Hong Kong in 2024, has gained popularity for combining luxury with strong performance, becoming a top choice in the new energy MPV segment.

The AION UT, GAC's global strategic model, made its regional debut. Designed by GAC's Milan Design Center, it features a bold aesthetic, spacious cabin, and AI voice assistant. Meeting both Chinese and European five-star safety standards, the AION UT will go on sale in Hong Kong later this year, offering a stylish and intelligent electric option for urban consumers.

Leveraging Hong Kong's influence on Southeast Asia's right-hand drive market, vehicles showcased at the expo also target the global right-hand drive market, which accounts for 30% of total vehicle sales worldwide. Consequently, GAC is accelerating its overseas production capacity layout. GAC's Indonesia Smart Factory, which commenced operations on June 12, will radiate across the ASEAN region.

At the expo, GAC officially unveiled the GOVY AirCab, advancing the development of the low-altitude economic ecosystem guided by the concept of "worry-free travel by 'one click'". GAC's self-developed third-generation GoMate humanoid robot served as the intelligent reception officer at the booth. It will be applied in public safety and other fields to support smart city development.

GAC remains committed to high value, pursuing a global expansion with distinctive GAC characteristics, and aims to deliver experiences that exceed expectations for global consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2710489/1.jpg?p=medium600