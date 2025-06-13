The Lee Jae-myung administration has decided to reintroduce the traditional Cheong Wa Dae, or Blue House, insignia for the presidential office, Lee’s office announced Friday.

The administration will discontinue the current presidential office emblem, which features the Yongsan office building, as preparations continue for a return to the former presidential compound.

However, the emblem will temporarily display the wording “Presidential Office” until the move to the Blue House is complete.

Lee's office said it will implement the change only where absolutely necessary to avoid unnecessary spending, starting with the presidential office’s new website and new business cards for government officials.