President Lee Jae-myung ordered that the safety of the Korean people be put first and called for measures to prevent any harm during an emergency meeting on Israel’s attack on Iran, according to the presidential office in Seoul.

Lee convened an emergency security and economic meeting on the widescale airstrikes against Iran just hours later, at around 12:30 p.m. at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul.

“For now, the most important thing is the lives and safety of our people. I call for a thorough assessmetn of the situation of our nationals living there, to see if there has been any damage, and carefully check what measures are needed to prevent any harm,” Lee said during the meeting.

Lee also instructed his key aides to prevent economic fallout and maintain stability at a time when oil prices, exchange rates, and stock prices are fluctuating significantly in the aftermath of Israel’s airstrike on Iran.

“Our economy, which had just been entering a stabilization phase, now seems to be falling into a rather considerably unstable state,” Lee said. “I ask that you thoroughly manage and supervise so that our economy does not suffer greater damage due to external shocks.”

The meeting was attended by key aides including Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac, and policy chief Kim Yong-beom.

“To the people, I would like to say this: The government will take all necessary measures, so please carry on with your daily lives without worrying too much,” Lee said. “We will do our utmost to handle the situation as swiftly as possible.”

According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, no damage or harm to Korean nationals had been reported as of Friday noon, local Seoul time. Around 100 South Koreans reside in Iran as of Thursday.

“Our diplomatic mission is issuing safety notices to Korean nationals residing in the area and is continuously checking on their safety through emergency contact networks,” the Foreign Ministry said. “The Foreign Ministry will continue to closely monitor the local situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Korean nationals.”

In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry called for a reduction of tensions in the Middle East.

“Our government expresses deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, and hopes that tensions in the region will be alleviated swiftly,” the ministry said in a statement issued by an unnamed Foreign Ministry official.

After the strike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had struck Iran’s main enrichment site in Natanz, its ballistic missile program, and leading nuclear scientists and officials. Netanyahu also alleged that Iran was devising new plans to destroy Israel.