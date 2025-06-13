ULTIMATE GAME COMMITS OVER 100 MILLION BAHT TO ADVANCE THAI GAMING INDUSTRY AND EXPAND ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA

BANGKOK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Game Co., Ltd., a premier Thai-based online game publisher, has unveiled a bold strategic investment exceeding 100 million Baht to solidify its footprint in Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding mobile gaming sector. The initiative underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-quality MMORPG content and driving sustainable regional growth.

Mr. Attachet Chaichanasongkram, CEO and Co-Founder of Ultimate Game, shared the company's vision for 2025: "At Ultimate Game, we are dedicated to offering premium MMORPG mobile games that align with the preferences of Southeast Asian gamers—over 82% of whom prefer mobile gaming, with 65% favoring the MMORPG genre. With more than 15 years of industry experience and the support of global partners like Google, we are confident in our ability to deliver engaging, data-driven content tailored to the region's evolving demands."

The company continues to build on the success of its hit title LUNA ORIGIN, while preparing for the launch of several new titles in 2025. The sizable investment will be directed toward marketing and operations across Southeast Asia, with a target of attracting over 1.25 million players during the launch window.

To support this expansion, Ultimate Game has significantly scaled its multilingual Customer Service operations—including Thai, English, and Bahasa Indonesia—by integrating advanced support technologies and prioritizing exceptional player experience.

"Our long-term ambition is to become a publicly listed company within five years," Mr. Attachet added. "We aim to be a top-tier mobile game provider across Southeast Asia, with at least two major game launches planned for next year alone."

Mr. Kodchawara Vanichayapron, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder, outlined the company's go-to-market strategy: "Our 2025 marketing roadmap focuses on penetrating the Southeast Asian market by engaging three core gamer segments: Hardcore MMORPG enthusiasts, casual mobile users, and esports-driven competitive players. We are aligning game content and community strategies with localized trends and mobile-first behaviors in Thailand and beyond."

The mobile gaming industry in Southeast Asia is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 7.41% between 2025 and 2033, with Thailand expected to see consistent growth of 7–10% per year. Therefore, Ultimate Game is implementing a comprehensive Localization strategy—customizing content and user experiences to meet the specific needs of each market. This is supported by a data-driven Digital Marketing approach, utilizing advanced analytics tools in collaboration with global partners such as Google and Soul M Game to precisely target key demographics. The company prioritizes games with strong IPs, stable infrastructures, and high potential for long-term community engagement, while also leveraging technologies like the Unity Engine, AI, and Big Data to optimize both development and marketing performance.

In 2025, Ultimate Game aims to increase downloads and active user numbers by 20–30%, focusing on brand awareness, community engagement, experiential campaigns, and especially the new MORPGs.

Stay informed at: www.ultimategame.net