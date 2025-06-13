SHANGHAI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, is presenting its comprehensive renewable energy portfolio at SNEC 2025, held from June 11 to 13 in Shanghai. Highlights include the next-generation 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter for utility-scale PV projects, the advanced PowerTitan 3.0 Energy Storage System (ESS) platform, cutting-edge grid-forming technologies, EV charging solutions, and a diverse range of offerings for distributed generation.

1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter: Powering the Future of Utility-Scale Solar

Catering to the utility-scale market, Sungrow debuted its latest 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter. Winner of the iF Design Award, this inverter introduces greater modularity with a scalable block design ranging from 800kW to 9.6MW. The product's split modular design isolates critical components (IGBTs, capacitors) in the upper inverter module for quick field replacement. Operation and Maintenance (O&M) time is slashed to one hour per module swap—the easy O&M enables field engineers to perform quick replacements.

The new inverter delivers outstanding reliability, featuring IP66 protection and stable operation without derating at high temperatures up to 45°C. It also incorporates AI-driven fault detection, AI-enhanced DC-side safety management, and advanced grid-forming capabilities—meeting the industry's high standards for performance, availability, and reliability.

PowerTitan 3.0 ESS Platform: Setting a New Benchmark for Utility-Scale ESS

Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 sets a new benchmark for utility-scale energy storage through unmatched flexibility, energy density, and intelligence.

Offered in 10ft Flex (3.45MWh), 20ft Class (6.9MWh), and 30ft Plus (12.5MWh) versions, it supports durations from 2 to 12 hours and operates reliably in extreme conditions. The flagship 30ft Plus version is the world's largest BESS in both capacity and power density, featuring 684Ah stacking battery cells and delivering up to 12.5MW/50MWh per block, achieving over 500kWh per square meter in power density.

In addition, the PowerTitan 3.0 adopts all-in-one AC-DC block design architecture, its power density accounts for both the battery system and the power conversion system (PCS). Excluding the PCS, the battery alone achieves an impressive energy density of 570kWh per square meter. This high integration helps reducing land footprint by 45% and cabling by 10%, significantly lowering CAPEX for customers.

In terms of energy efficiency, with an all-in-one AC-DC block design, stacking battery cell, and liquid-cooled silicon carbide (SiC) PCS, the platform achieves an industry-leading round-trip efficiency (RTE) of 93.5%.

From a safety perspective, as system capacity scales up and long-duration energy storage advances, the risks associated with parasitic balancing currents and short-circuit currents increase significantly. The PowerTitan 3.0 integrates standard short cables within the liquid-cooled container, enabling DC cables stay inside the container. This effectively eliminates the risk of DC-side short circuits while also addressing the issue of parasitic balancing currents between clusters, further reinforcing its safety advantages.

C&I Solutions: Empowering Every Business

As industrial and commercial users strive to cut emissions and control energy costs, Sungrow's C&I energy solutions offer reliable and scalable clean energy.

Among the highlights is Sungrow's latest C&I liquid-cooled ESS, the PowerStack 255CS. Equipped with advanced 314Ah battery cells, it offers flexible power capacities—257kWh (2-hour system) or 514kWh (4-hour system)—along with over 90% round-trip efficiency and a 20-year design life. Fully integrated with PCS, EMS, and BMS, and certified under stringent global safety standards such as UL9540 and NFPA855/69/68/14, the system ensures seamless operation across a wide range of scenarios, including C&I standalone ESS, PV plus ESS, EV chargers plus ESS, and microgrids.

Also on display is the SH125CX, a powerful 125kW hybrid inverter. Combined with PowerStack 255CS, it forms a fully DC-coupled solution ideal for medium and large-scale C&I projects.

Additional smart devices such as power optimizers and rapid shutdown units further enhance energy yields and safety—optimizing every kilowatt and maximizing return on investment.

Residential Solutions Offers Greater Independence, Reliability, and Efficiency

As the region experiences rapid urbanization and rising energy costs, there is a clear shift toward residential solar-plus-storage solutions that offer greater independence, reliability, and efficiency. Sungrow's residential portfolio is designed in response to these needs, setting a new benchmark for intelligent and user-centric home energy management.

A highlight is the upcoming residential low-voltage ESS solution MG5/6/8/10RL hybrid inverter series (up to 10kW), combined with the MGL060 battery (6kWh each). This next-generation solution is flexible, robust, user-friendly, and fully optimized for home energy needs, with the official launch coming soon.

Sungrow also presents its full lineup of microinverters (450W–2,000W), designed for various residential applications such as balconies and rooftops. With more power generation, plug-and-play functionality, and one-click network configuration, Sungrow provides users with a more efficient and convenient experience.

In addition to its solar and storage solutions, Sungrow also showcased its EV charging portfolio, featuring the 480kW ultra-fast charger with advanced isolated air-cooling technology, and the 7kW AC charger designed to meet the needs of both commercial and residential users.

