Jeju Shinhwa World is launching a vibrant cultural celebration, “Viva Latino,” running from Friday to June 30, highlighting the diverse cuisine, traditions and artistry of Latin America. The festival offers visitors an immersive experience through food, film and visual storytelling across the resort.

The Latin Gourmet Festival, taking place from June 16-29, at Sky on 5 Dining, will feature chefs recommended by the embassies of Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil. Guests will be able to sample authentic regional dishes at live cooking stations, with a rotating schedule that highlights Peru and Colombia from Monday to June 22, and Mexico and Brazil from June 23-29.

Alongside the culinary offerings, the resort’s Culture Zone will host the Latin Culture Library, an exhibit running through the duration of the festival. The display includes books, photographs and artifacts that reflect the history and evolving identities of Latin American societies.

Jeju Shinhwa World will also screen a series of acclaimed Latin American films during the Latin Cinema Nights event, held June 21–22 and June 28–29 at the JSW Cine Lounge. The screenings, selected in collaboration with Latin American embassies, are free to the public and aim to introduce audiences to the region’s cinematic narratives and social themes.

To complement the festival experience, the resort is offering a limited-time Latin Gourmet Stay Package from Monday to June 25. The package includes a one-night stay at the Marriott Hotel and a dinner for two at Sky on 5 Dining.