Rockwell Automation helps customers unlock the potential of their data with the launch of OptixEdge

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the global launch of OptixEdge, an innovative edge gateway solution that revolutionizes data processing for industrial customers.

Today's smart machines are generating more data than ever, but according to Rockwell's latest State of Smart Manufacturing Report, only 44% of data is being used effectively. Many companies face challenges that prevent them from utilizing a vast amount of their data, such as network limitations, security concerns, or storage costs. Traditionally, data is sent to distant cloud servers to be processed, but this can be expensive and inefficient.

OptixEdge can directly address these issues by processing information where it's created – at the machine, in real time. It connects to the user's control system through Rockwell's FactoryTalk® Optix™ software to collect, analyze, and send data to the cloud, enabling users to monitor and analyze machine or system data from multiple locations. This means faster insights, lower costs, and smarter decision-making.

"OptixEdge empowers customers to take control of their data like never before, providing powerful edge computing capabilities with flexibility, security, and ease of use," said Jessica Morell, software product manager at Rockwell Automation. "By processing data at its source, OptixEdge enables customers to unlock valuable insights, improve efficiency, and drive innovation across their operations."

Key capabilities of OptixEdge include:

