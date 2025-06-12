SHANGHAI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions has formalized a strategic collaboration with Zhejiang Shaoxing Topgen Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., a CAP-accredited laboratory with a well-established footprint across all over China.

Topgen currently operates a comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform and serves a vast clinical network of over 1,300 hospitals. Through this collaboration, Gene Solutions will introduce several of its most advanced oncology solutions to complement and expand Topgen's existing capabilities:

These technologies will enhance Topgen's oncology portfolio and enable broader access to cutting-edge cancer screening and monitoring tools across its hospital network.

" Besides the expected enriched oncology portfolio and enhanced technology generated from the collaboration with Gene Solutions, the partnership is expected to deliver broader strategic value. For example, the co-developed technology can benefit both parties; the multi-regional clinical trial and validation on fragmentomics can accelerate the product licensing process for both parties; Moreover, our joint efforts to expand into international markets will strongly support each company's overseas business strategy." said Herry Shen, Chairman of Topgen's Board.

"Top g en's robust infrastructure and clinical reach make them an ideal partner to scale our innovations," said Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia, CEO and Co-founder at Gene Solutions. "This collaboration is designed to bring advanced cancer genomics to the forefront of clinical care across the extensive hospital network served by Topgen in China."

The collaboration will emphasize clinical validation, translational research, and coordinated commercialization—with the shared goal of improving cancer patient outcomes throughout the region.

About Topgen

Topgen Biomedical Technology is a leading innovator in precision oncology solutions in China. Headquartered in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, with R&D in Shanghai and manufacturing in Anhui, Topgen operates a national lab network spanning 30 provinces, partnering with over 1,300 hospitals and serving more than 100,000 patients. The company integrates cutting-edge technologies including qPCR, NGS, dPCR, and flow cytometry to deliver high-quality molecular diagnostics across early cancer screening, companion diagnostics, genetic testing, and disease monitoring.

Topgen's laboratories maintain rigorous compliance with CAP, GMP, and national PCR lab certifications. With 13 subsidiaries, 3 medical testing labs, and 43 in-hospital precision labs, the company combines advanced services with proprietary products under a "Service + Product" dual-engine business model. Recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and recipient of over 30 government innovation grants, Topgen holds 10 authorized invention patents and over 60 software and trademark IP assets.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a leading multinational biotechnology company headquartered in Asia, pioneering the integration of advanced AI and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies to deliver innovative solutions across the cancer care continuum. Recognized for its proprietary research and CAP-accredited laboratories, the company combines multi-dimensional genomics with AI-driven analytics to transform oncology—from early detection to real-time treatment monitoring.

With a strong regional presence and a commitment to empowering access to precision medicine, Gene Solutions is shaping the future of cancer diagnostics and personalized care across the Asia-Pacific. Explore more information at: https://genesolutions.com/

Media Contact: pr@genesolutions.com