Vantage to Exhibit at Money Expo Colombia 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is proud to announce its participation as a major exhibitor at the upcoming Money Expo Colombia 2025, one of Latin America's most anticipated financial events. Now in its second edition, the event is expected to draw between 5,000 and 7,000 attendees across two days from 25–26 June, taking place at the Centro de Convenciones Ágora Bogotá.

As part of its continued commitment to innovation, Vantage will host the largest booth at the event, having combined Booths 11 and 18 to create an immersive and interactive space. The expanded presence reflects Vantage's ongoing mission to provide attendees with the most engaging and informative expo experience possible.

Attendees can look forward to thought leadership sessions from three of Vantage's experts. On the main stage, Alejandro Zelniker, Affiliate and Partner Specialist, will deliver a timely presentation titled: "When Do You Earn More? Investing During Market Chaos or Calm?". His session will explore trading psychology, market cycles, and common approaches to managing portfolios during periods of volatility.

On the panel stage, Rodrigo Martínez, Team Lead of Business Development, will contribute to the discussion: "Inside the Broker's Toolbox: What Every Trader and Investor Should Know.". Rodrigo will offer expert insights into the evolving toolkit that brokers offer to traders, from technology infrastructure to analytics and customer service innovations. Lastly, Julio Vasquez, Business Development Manager will participate in a panel discussion on "Mastering Risk: Strategies for Resilience in Unpredictable Markets". With volatility as the new normal, Julio will share his perspective on how he identifies, quantifies and manage risk across asset classes.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared his thoughts ahead of the event:

"LATAM is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing regions for financial innovation, and Money Expo Colombia offers a valuable platform to engage with industry participants across the region. Vantage is proud to have a significant presence at the expo— reflecting our ongoing commitment to supporting the broader financial community within the industry."

With the event positioned as the second largest in the Money Expo LATAM series, following Money Expo Mexico, Vantage's expanded booth and expert-led sessions are set to be notable features of the summit.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

RISK WARNING : CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.