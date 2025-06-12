South Korea’s leading energy company SK Innovation announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to supply energy solutions to Bridge Data Centers’ new project in Malaysia.

BDC, a Singapore-based data center construction and operations company, develops and manages facilities across the Asia-Pacific region—including Malaysia, Thailand and India— with a combined capacity of 1 gigawatt.

Under the agreement, SK Innovation will provide energy solutions for BDC’s large-scale data center project in Malaysia, which will have a 270-megawatt capacity, surpassing the size of Korea’s largest data center.

The solutions will include an AI-based data center management system, energy storage systems, fuel cell backup power, advanced immersion cooling and refrigerant supply systems.

SK Innovation’s AI-powered data center management system enables real-time power flow and anomaly monitoring, ensuring backup systems activate as needed.

Its immersion cooling technology, developed by lubricant subsidiary SK Enmove, directly submerges servers in cooling fluids, enabling efficient thermal management for high-performance AI hardware.

“This agreement demonstrates our world-class energy stability and cost-saving technologies in a real-world setting,” said Kim Moo-hwan, executive vice president of SK Innovation’s Energy Solution Division.

Kevin Guan, chief investment officer at BDC, added, “We will contribute to the development of sustainable green energy solutions tailored for data centers.”