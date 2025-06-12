SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, successfully held the "Go Green Walk" at Singapore's Bedok Reservoir Park on 8 June, as part of the nationwide Go Green SG initiative. Supported by Singapore's Public Utilities Board (PUB), National Parks Board (NParks), and PAssion WaVe @ Bedok Reservoir, the event reflected Trinasolar's ongoing commitment to public education on sustainability.

The event was officially launched by Helena Li, Executive President of Trinasolar. "Each step taken today represents a stride toward a greener Singapore and planet," she said. "We're proud to walk alongside the community in our shared pursuit of a sustainable future."

Close to 200 participants joined the 4.7-kilometre walk, including residents, students, and industry partners. The walk featured interactive learning stations where participants explored topics like solar energy, reservoir biodiversity, and recycling through games and quizzes.

A key highlight was the floating solar power plant on Bedok Reservoir, developed by PUB and featuring Trinasolar modules. The 1.5MWp installation occupies only 2% of the reservoir surface, but together with the 1.5MWp Lower Seletar Reservoir installation, can collectively generate enough energy to power about 800 four-room HDB flats and reduce PUB's carbon emissions by around 1.5 kilotonnes annually.

The event also marked 16 years of Trinasolar in Singapore. Since establishing its APAC headquarters in 2009, Trinasolar has grown into a hub for operations and innovation, partnering with institutions like Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)'s Energy Research Institute on AI energy optimization, smart storage, and low-carbon manufacturing.

By combining cutting-edge solar solutions with grassroots environmental engagement, Trinasolar continues to shape a clean energy future grounded in collaboration, education, and long-term impact.