Naver on Thursday announced plans to roll out a new AI-powered search interface dubbed the “AI Tab” next year, marking a major step in its evolution from keyword-based queries to interactive, task-completing search experiences.

Unveiled during a press briefing in Seoul earlier in the day, the AI Tab is designed to provide users with multi-turn conversational capabilities, enabling them to complete complex tasks, such as trip planning, real-time schedule changes and reservations, without leaving the search interface.

“For example, if a user searches for ‘places to visit in Jeju Island with a 5-year-old,’ the AI Tab will deliver personalized recommendations via a place agent, suggest optimized routes using Naver Maps and handle bookings, all in one flow,” said Kim Jae-yeop, leader of intelligent search X at Naver Search Platform.

The upcoming feature builds on Naver’s strengths in vertical search, such as shopping, finance and local information, and leverages its proprietary large language models trained on localized Korean data.

“As one of the few global search companies with full control over both infrastructure and content, Naver is uniquely positioned to redefine AI search for Korean users,” said Kim Sang-bum, head of AI search.

The company also introduced its broader vision of “integrated agents” that can interpret user intent and act on it. These agents will be deployed across the unified search experience, with the AI Tab serving as the dedicated interface for the most advanced interactions.

While Naver is increasing investments in infrastructure and model development, it is also weighing how to manage access to its content by external AI platforms. Asked whether ChatGPT could access Naver data, Kim said the company was “carefully considering” its approach amid ongoing changes in the AI ecosystem.

With the launch of the AI Tab, Naver aims to offer an experience that is not just accurate but also personal, seamless and action-oriented, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven search.