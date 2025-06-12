The Ministry of Environment and the Korea Environmental Conservation Institute are hosting the 46th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology & Green Energy this week in Seoul, highlighting Korea’s leadership in green innovation and environmental solutions.

First held in 1979, ENVEX is Korea’s longest-running annual environmental trade show and continues to serve as a vital platform for promoting sustainable technologies developed by small and medium-sized enterprises. This year’s event, which runs through Friday, features 262 companies from 13 countries, with 626 exhibition booths expected to attract approximately 45,000 visitors.

The trade show spotlights advanced technologies to address the climate crisis and promote carbon neutrality, including carbon capture and storage membranes, energy-efficient water treatment systems and air pollution reduction devices. A major focus is placed on practical, market-ready solutions developed by small and medium-sized enterprises.

ENVEX 2025 is held in conjunction with Global Green Hub Korea, co-organized by multiple government agencies, including the Ministry of Environment and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. This initiative aims to help domestic green companies expand globally through buyer meetings and export support programs.

Additional events include business consultations with public sector agencies, intellectual property support from the Korean Intellectual Property Office, and venture capital matchmaking sessions to foster investment in promising green technologies.

ENVEX 2025 also supports green-certified companies, environmental new technology-certified companies, and startup firms by making their sales promotion videos and uploading those videos on their official YouTube channel. A virtual exhibition is to be held simultaneously to show exhibitors’ products and technologies throughout the year, even after the exhibition ends.

“We hope ENVEX becomes a gateway for Korean green enterprises to access global markets,” said Deputy Minister of Climate Change and Carbon Neutral Policy Office at the Ministry of Environment Ahn Se-chang. “We will continue to enhance the exhibition as a business-focused platform for commercialization and investment.”