HiteJinro's toad mascot greets visitors at the Korean soju maker's pop-up store in Paris. The event, which ran from May 24 to Saturday, attracted nearly 8,000 visitors, the company said Thursday. HiteJinro's soju exports to France recorded a cumulative growth of over 70 percent from 2020 to 2024, thanks to the growing local interest and expanding distribution channels. (HiteJinro)