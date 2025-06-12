A sign at a private swimming pool in Gyeonggi Province is drawing backlash online for appearing to demean low-income individuals.

Photos of the sign, titled “Guidelines for using the pool,” began circulating Thursday on online communities and social media platforms.

Among the listed rules were: “A pool is not a place to scrub off dead skin,” “Shower with soap before entering the pool,” and “Wear a swim cap.” However, it was the final rule that sparked controversy.

“The turbidity of the water after use reflects your income level,” the sign read. “Research shows that the lower a person's income is, the less hygienic they are.”

One user who posted the image wrote, "This is a private pool in Gyeonggi Province. How can they openly express hatred toward the poor? Our society is soaked in classism and poverty shaming. This is a serious issue.”

Commenters expressed outrage, writing, “What does pool cleanliness have to do with income?” and “This is pure discrimination,” while others questioned, “Why would anyone use such offensive language?”

The pool’s management has not yet issued an official statement.