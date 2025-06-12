The Korea Herald, South Korea’s leading English-language daily, hosted a charity golf tournament Wednesday to celebrate its 72nd year and reaffirm its dedication to promoting Hangeul, the Korean alphabet.

Held at Serenity Country Club in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, the event drew approximately 300 participants, including Sejong City Mayor Choi Min-ho, prominent business leaders, artists and professional golfers. Corporate sponsors included Yes24 and some 20 additional firms.

The tournament, organized in a shotgun format, featured 60 teams.

Kim Jong-cheon, the head of Mariee de el Wedding Convention, won first place, while Kim Chang-ryong, former Commissioner General of the Korean National Police Agency, placed second.

The golf tournament was followed by a banquet.

At the dinner event, tenor Yang Seung-ho and soprano Kim Jung-ah performed, as well as musical actor Lim Tae-kyung. Various prizes and raffle events were also offered to the golf tournament participants.

Following the dinner, a charity auction showcased donated works by contemporary sculptors Kwon Chi-gyu, Kim Kyung-min, Lee Wal-chong, 5311 and MeME.

A portion of event proceeds, including the auction, will go to support the expansion and enrichment of Sup Sogui Hosu, the world’s first Korean language village, located within the Concordia Language Villages in Minnesota, United States. Founded in 1999, the village offers immersive, 24-hour Korean language education.

The event also included the announcement of the 2025 Hangeul Run, scheduled for Hangeul Day on Oct. 9. Co-hosted by Herald Media Group and Sejong City, the marathon is expected to draw 10,000 participants. Courses will span symbolic distances of 10.9 kilometers — representing Hangeul Day — and 5.15 kilometers, in honor of King Sejong’s birthday on May 15.

“We will create conditions for future generations around the world to communicate and form strong bonds through Hangeul,” said Herald Corp. Chairman Jung Won-ju during the event, adding, “I hope today’s event goes beyond being just a sports competition and becomes a gathering where we unite in pursuit of a greater goal.”

“Hangeul is not just a simple writing system, but a 'language of hope' that connects people and communities,” said Choi Jin-young, CEO and publisher of Herald Media Group.

“We will do our part as a seed in opening the future of a great Korea,” said Choi.