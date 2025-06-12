SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe gears up for its summer holidays, digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Thailand remains the most searched Asian market by European travelers for the second consecutive year. Following closely are Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia, with Vietnam making its debut in the top five.

The findings from Agoda's 'Europe to Asia Summer Travel Trends' are based on accommodation searches for travel during July and August, the peak summer months for European travelers. Among the top destinations, Malaysia saw the largest rise in interest, with a 20% increase in searches compared to last year. China, benefiting from visa waivers that have been introduced for several European markets, recorded a 14% rise, while Sri Lanka experienced a 13% uptick.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands continue to lead as the European markets generating the most searches for travel to Asia. Meanwhile, Greece (+23%), Turkey (+21%), and Poland (+17%) emerged as trending origin markets, reflecting growing interest in Asian destinations from these regions.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply, at Agoda shared, "Asia's allure as a summer escape for European travelers remains undeniable, with Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan holding their spots as perennial favorites. What's even more exciting is the rising interest in destinations like Malaysia, China, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. This shift highlights a growing curiosity among European travelers to explore Asia's diverse cultures, stunning landscapes, and hidden gems during their summer adventures. Being the Asia Expert, Agoda is proud to offer great deals for travel to Europe's favorite Asian destinations and beyond."

When it comes to specific destinations, Bali in Indonesia leads the pack, followed by Bangkok and Koh Samui in Thailand. Notably, Koh Samui has replaced Tokyo in the top three, potentially influenced by the global popularity of HBO's 'The White Lotus,' TV show which showcased the island's charm.

As travelers plan their next summer getaways, Agoda remains committed to helping them see the world for less. With over five million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda offers seamless travel planning and unbeatable deals. For the best offers, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app.