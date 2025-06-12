SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10th, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Mafengwo jointly hosted the "#AnywayIt'sFun Inspiration Renewal Journey" event in Beijing. Centered around the themes of "contrast, novelty, and social connection," the event showcased the diverse charm of Singapore travel through an immersive Nanyang-style experience, a friendly roundtable discussion, and stories shared by travel influencers. Mafengwo unveiled its latest AI-powered cultural and creative product, powered by its self-developed AI model for travel industry, offering tourists a glimpse into the future of "smart travel."

In recent years, Chinese travelers have increasingly sought deeper, more personalized travel experiences rather than chasing popular attractions. According to user data from Mafengwo's "AI Travel Assistant for Singapore", travelers' preferences to Singapore are becoming more nuanced and segmented. Families with children care about "queue times at attractions" and "stroller rentals," young travelers seek out "trendy cafés" and "Peranakan culture check-ins," while seniors prioritize "barrier-free facilities."

"To meet these needs, Singapore has introduced five themed travel profiles," explained Mr. Andrew Phua, STB's Chief Representative and Executive Director of Greater China, during the roundtable. "Health-conscious travelers can explore Sentosa's rainforest ecosystem through immersive guided tours. Food lovers may try the uniquely flavored coffee pork ribs. Urban explorers can marvel at prehistoric wonders at the new Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Gardens by the Bay. Experience-seekers can feel the pulse of Formula 1 and enjoy live performances at the Singapore Grand Prix. Meanwhile, senior travelers may enjoy the tranquility and joy of traditional embroidery workshops. By combining AI technology with tourism products, we can provid endless possibilities aligned with the "Just for Fun" spirit. "

"AI travel assistants—whether in the form of digital itineraries or creative cultural products—are more than tools. They are triggers for travel inspiration," said Chen Gang, CEO of Mafengwo. He elaborated on how AI is reshaping travel in the era of hyper-independent travel and introduced "AI XiaoXinxin," an AI assistant in plush doll form. It could seamlessly answer Singapore-related travel questions from both the host and guests, while also acting as a fun companion for photos and emotional support on trips.

The AI Travel Itinerary tool ("AI Roadbook") offers exhaustive pre-trip planning support. Chen Gang demonstrated when prompted with "a 5-day in-depth cultural trip with parents," the system generated a thoughtfully balanced itinerary including Chinese heritage tours in Chinatown, local coffee culture, traditional crafts, and old-school cafés. Each section comes with budget allocations from economical to premium tiers. Especially for senior travelers, it introduces features like Singapore's "Green Man+" system and Silver Zones—facilities designed to enhance elderly convenience—thus easing planning anxiety. "Additionally, the newly launched real-time translation tool by AI Xiaoma eliminates the hassle of typing; users can simply press and speak into two microphones alternately on the same screen for seamless multilingual interaction."

Two Mafengwo's influencers (Feng Shou) shared what "Just for Fun" means to them in Singapore. Geotechnical engineer and super dad Ren Yuan Tai Shan reflected on how he once fixated on rigid itineraries, but now treasures spontaneous moments—like chatting with local elders while enjoying fish ball noodles with his child near HDB flats. Meanwhile, first-time visitor and ski coach Yi Yun looked forward to zoning out, sipping Kopi, and strolling around the vibrant, sun-soaked streets, hoping to stumble upon delightful surprises.

Beyond savoring local dishes at the Peranakan Flavor Remix Booth and creating handmade crafts at the Nanyang Mini Workshop, the appearance of the AI-powered "Xiaoma Robot" dressed in Singapore-themed outfits brought the event to a peak. Like travelers just back from Singapore, these robots offered guests a quirky, smart, and whimsical travel encounter.

As long-term strategic partners, STB and Mafengwo have previously precisely reached family and young traveler segments through campaigns like "The Best Summer Homework" and "Jackson Wang's Itinerary," pioneering the integration of the latest technology into travel as the first overseas destination AI partner. The launch of this AI travel companion marks a significant transition in their collaboration from "content marketing" to " intelligent services." It is understood that both parties will continue to upgrade the AI companion's features to empower the "Just for Fun" philosophy, enabling travelers to enjoy both meticulous planning and unexpected discoveries around every corner in their Singapore journey.