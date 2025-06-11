OSAKA, Japan, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Trade News:

A vibrant showcase of Guangxi's unique cultural heritage unfolded at the 2025 Osaka World Expo on June 11, as the Guangxi Week of the China Pavilion kicked off with a dazzling array of performances. The event featured Folk Songs for Dear Friends, highlighting the region's mountain song traditions; The Reunion, a puppet drama retelling the classic love story of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai; Fragrant Tea in Guangxi, a celebration of local culinary and cultural industries; and Thank You, a dynamic fusion of ethnic costumes, singing, and modeling. These performances offered global audiences a glimpse into the breathtaking beauty and rich culture of Guangxi.

Mr. Liu Youming, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional People's Congress, emphasized Guangxi's role as a "shining pearl" in southern China, renowned not only for its "landscapes second to none" but also for its openness and inclusivity. In recent years, Guangxi has actively implemented national strategies, driving high-quality economic and social development with notable achievements in sci-tech innovation, digital economy, and green growth. Since the 2005 Aichi Expo, Guangxi has participated in five consecutive World Expos, using its themed weeks to demonstrate its commitment to global cooperation.

"Though geographically distant, Guangxi and Japan share a long-standing friendship," noted Mr. Wu Shengrong, Commissioner General of the China Pavilion and Director of the Exhibition Management Department at the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). Bilateral trade reached 6.7 billion yuan in 2024, up 10.8% year-on-year, while Japanese tourist arrivals surged by 82.3%. On June 5, the Japan Association for the Promotion of International Trade visited Guangxi under CCPIT's invitation, signing a Memorandum of Cooperation with the CCPIT Guangxi Branch and co-hosted the Guangxi-Japan Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Forum.

Mr. Xue Jian, Consul-General of China in Osaka, highlighted Guangxi's upcoming events, including the "Guangxi Products Silk Road Tour" exhibition, eco-environment and health industry promotions, and immersive cultural heritage experiences. He expressed hope that the Guangxi Week would deepen Japan-Guangxi exchanges and inject new momentum into China-Japan relations.

Mr. Mitsu Nagano, Executive Director of the International Bureau at the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, stated: "This World Expo offers visitors a rare opportunity to appreciate some of the world's most extraordinary exhibits up close, allowing them to explore diverse global cultures and broaden their horizons. Additionally, attendees can experience cutting-edge technological innovations. This demonstrates that the Expo is not merely a tourist attraction but also an intellectual and recreational experience. Guangxi, renowned for its pristine ecological environment and reputation as a 'Longevity Homeland,' holds great potential for enhanced exchanges and cooperation."

Mr. Minoru Ikeda, Chairman of the Japan-China Economic Relations and Trade Center (JCC), stated: "As a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting economic exchanges between Japan and China, the JCC has long engaged in extensive cooperation with various regions across China. Our member company, Arakawa Chemical Industries, established Wuzhou Arakawa Chemical Co., Ltd. in Guangxi's Wuzhou City in 1995, and the company continues its operations there to this day. Currently, Guangxi is experiencing robust development, and we hope more friends will visit to witness its latest progress firsthand, while enjoying its breathtaking landscapes, diverse culture, distinctive cuisine, and unique charm."

During Guangxi Week, the opening ceremony of the Guangxi Week at the China Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka and the launch event of the "Guangxi Products Silk Road Tour – Expo Stop" were held. The activities also included exhibitions of Guangxi products and business matchmaking sessions at the Grand Prince Hotel Osaka Bay, featuring over 200 types of high-quality specialty products from Guangxi. Representatives from 35 renowned Guangxi enterprises engaged in trade discussions with more than 60 representatives from Japanese business associations and companies, facilitating the "going global" of Guangxi's traditional competitive products and promoting win-win cooperation between Guangxi's industries and the world.

Following the opening ceremony performances, the artists divided into three groups—puppetry, lusheng (Miao reed-pipe wind instrument), and duxianqin (monochord)—and stationed themselves in three different areas of the exhibition hall to continue artistic showcases for the audience. The performances included puppet shows such as Lion Dance for Blessings and The Reunion, lusheng performances like Slope Dance and Dong Village Carnival Night, as well as duxianqin renditions of Breeze Over the Bridgeand and Folk Songs as Sweet as Spring Water.

Concurrently, the Guangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and small-scale cultural performances were launched as regular activities, with scheduled shows held both inside and outside the China Pavilion from June 11 to 13. In the "Lush Mountains and Clear Waters" exhibition area on the first floor of the China Pavilion, daily demonstrations featured traditional crafts such as puppetry, round silk fans, embroidery, and pottery, along with a special exhibition of the Li River Painting School. Interactive activities including rubbing art production and ethnic costume experiences allowed visitors to engage directly with Guangxi's cultural heritage.

At the outdoor area of the China Pavilion, two to three warm-up cultural performances were staged daily. These shows brilliantly combined Guangxi's ethnic minority traditions with local intangible cultural heritage operatic arts, showcasing the region's vibrant ethnic culture and its green development philosophy emphasizing harmony between humanity and nature, while creating a jubilant atmosphere.

The Guangxi Week at the China Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka, themed "Magnificent Guangxi, Green Future," was organized by the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with CCPIT's Guangxi Branch serving as the implementing body. The event saw participation from 12 regional departments of Guangxi and municipal governments of Nanning, Guilin, Fangchenggang, and Hezhou. Approximately 100 distinguished guests from various sectors attended the opening ceremony and related events.