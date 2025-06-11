BEIJING, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 4 to 8, 14 international youth delegates from eight countries joined the "World Youth Energy Tour 2025" to visit the CHN Energy's energy projects, namely, Guohua Investment Shandong HG14 Offshore 1GW PV Project in Shandong and Daduhe Pubugou Hydropower Plant in Sichuan. With the trip, they have learnt more about the breakthroughs made by Chinese energy enterprises in clean energy technologies and digital and intelligent transformation.

In recent years, offshore photovoltaics (PV) has emerged as a new frontier of new energy industry and development direction for coastal cities to seek "dual carbon" goals, because it doesn't depend on land resources and has higher efficiency in solar energy utilization. In the eastern waters of Dongying, Shandong Province, international youth delegates took a close look at the HG14 Offshore 1GW PV Project site by boat. They were made aware of the cutting-edge technologies employed in the world's largest open-sea offshore PV project. They are amazed by China's bold practices in clean energy development on waters, which integrates "blue energy" with "green economy" in an innovative way.

At the "World Youth Energy Partner Dialogue", international youth delegates and energy experts discussed the topics such as the energy transition for clean and low-carbon, international cooperation on renewable energy, and the optimization of the global energy governance system. From global perspectives, they came up the ideas for building a multilateral, technology-driven paradigm for sustainable energy development.

During the event, international youth delegates also visited a number of ecotourism attractions, including a wetland conservation area in Yellow River Delta, an ecological farm, and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding to learn more about China's ecological conservation effort.

The "World Youth Energy Tour" is an international exchange event co-hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and CHN Energy. It is organized by CHN Energy Media Center Co., Ltd. and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies. So far, the event has been successfully held for three years running. The initiative aims to invite international youth delegates to get close to China's energy industry, giving them an opportunity to learn about the high-quality development of China's energy industry as well as explore China's practice of implementing the new development philosophy which features innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development.