TAIPEI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global Threads craze sweeping across the world, how can brands quickly seize the opportunity in this emerging social media landscape? iKala, a leading AI company, today announced a significant update to its global influencer marketing platform, Kolr! Effective May 27, 2025, Kolr has officially integrated global Threads social media data into its strategic landscape, successfully expanding its database to cover six major social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X (Twitter), and Threads. Kolr continuously optimizes its platform through AI, striving to provide brands with the most immediate and comprehensive influencer data analysis and marketing strategy recommendations. The addition of Threads will undoubtedly inject new momentum into global brands' social media marketing strategies.

To celebrate this major upgrade and resonate with Threads' unique social atmosphere, Kolr is simultaneously launching a highly engaging Threads MBTI social personality quiz game available in Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and English (URL: https://lihi.cc/iif5K ). This quiz leverages Kolr's powerful AI smart computing to not only analyze your interaction patterns on Threads but also reveal your unexpected "hidden online persona" behind the keyboard on "Threads"! Curious if you're an "Opinion Leader," a "Silent Observer," or a "Trendsetter"? Take the quiz now and share your exclusive social personality to ignite a new wave of social discussion!

"Threads' rapid rise presents unprecedented opportunities and challenges for brands," said Sega, CEO of iKala. "Kolr's integration of Threads data and the launch of this fun AI personality quiz aim to empower brands to gain a deeper understanding of the emerging social ecosystem, build stronger connections with target audiences through innovative interactive methods, and ultimately achieve marketing goals that combine both brand and performance."

Kolr's Exclusive AI Engine: Three Core Technologies Igniting New Brand Growth Momentum

In the ever-changing torrent of social media, Kolr's core competitiveness stems from its industry-leading exclusive AI technology, providing brands with unprecedented marketing tools:

Say Goodbye to Marketing Blind Spots! Kolr AI Addresses Three Key Pain Points to Build a Winning Engine for Brands

Does traditional influencer marketing often leave you feeling confused and powerless? Kolr understands the challenges faced by brands, and this strategic expansion into the Threads landscape is precisely to address the following core pain points:

About iKala

iKala is a leading AI transformation solutions provider, with a mission to "enable AI competencies" of enterprises by providing AI transformation solutions, to optimize their operational efficiency and increase customer engagement. iKala's solutions and SaaS products are available in 190+ countries, enabling over 1,000 enterprises and 50,000 brands and advertisers, including top-tier Fortune 500 companies, to transform their business.