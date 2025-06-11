Concerns grow over driving safety amid increased prescription drug use for mental health issues

Public interest in the risks of driving under the influence of prescription medication is surging in South Korea, following revelations that veteran comedian Lee Kyung-kyu was questioned by police after taking a panic disorder drug before getting behind the wheel.

Lee, who is under investigation for allegedly operating a vehicle while on anti-anxiety medication, has stated that he was prescribed the drug for panic disorder. The news drew attention not only to the illness but also to the medications used to treat it, prompting broader questions about the safety and legality of driving while on certain psychiatric drugs.

Panic disorder is characterized by sudden, intense bouts of fear known as panic attacks. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, heart palpitations, dizziness and an overwhelming fear of death or collapse. While non-pharmaceutical treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy and breathing techniques are often employed, medications — notably anti-anxiety drugs and antidepressants — are widely prescribed when symptoms interfere with daily life.

However, a number of these medications are known to impair psychomotor functions. Drugs in the benzodiazepine class, such as lorazepam, diazepam and alprazolam, as well as tricyclic antidepressants and sedative sleep aids, can cause drowsiness, delayed reflexes and reduced concentration.

Experts say these side effects can impact a person's ability to drive safely.

"Medications for panic disorder and depression often work by regulating neurotransmitters such as GABA, serotonin and norepinephrine to stabilize mood," said Park Mi-jin, a psychiatry professor at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital. "But they can also cause side effects like drowsiness, dizziness or delayed reaction times, especially during the early stages of treatment or when dosages are adjusted — all of which can impair driving."

Under South Korean traffic law, even legally prescribed medications can lead to legal consequences if they impair driving. A high-profile case earlier this year saw a woman prosecuted after she caused a traffic accident while on antidepressants. The law stipulates that drivers must not operate vehicles if medication could compromise their ability to drive safely.

Concerns are mounting among the public, especially among individuals being treated for mental health conditions. Many now fear unknowingly violating traffic laws. Experts advise patients to carefully review their prescriptions with doctors, discuss any side effects, and make informed decisions about whether it is safe to drive.

“It is essential for prescribing physicians to clearly inform patients when medications fall under the category of psychoactive substances and advise against driving post-ingestion,” said Park. “Patients also have a responsibility to ask and understand the potential legal and physiological effects of what they are taking.”

The issue is not limited to panic disorder treatments. Medications for ADHD, including methylphenidate-based drugs such as Concerta and Medikinet, sleep aids and even appetite suppressants containing phentermine, are all considered psychotropic drugs and can result in positive drug tests or legal charges following traffic incidents.

As the legal scrutiny around “medicated driving” intensifies, medical experts urge a cautious approach. In cases where driving is unavoidable, they recommend shifting to medications with lower sedative potential, adjusting dosing schedules and monitoring for side effects. Establishing a regular routine — including consistent sleep and meal times while avoiding alcohol and caffeine — can also help stabilize the effects of the medication.

Lee Kyung-kyu reportedly tested positive for substance use in a preliminary test after police stopped him Sunday for driving someone else's car. He reportedly drove the vehicle, which was the same model as his own, after a valet mistakenly handed it over to him at an indoor golf driving range in Seoul's southern district of Gangnam.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is currently looking into charging Lee with violating the Road Traffic Act.

Lee has reportedly denied the allegations, saying he only took medication prescribed for his panic disorder. A witness at the scene told Yonhap News Agency that Lee showed a piece of paper to police officers that appeared to be a medical prescription.

A police official declined to elaborate on the details of the case.