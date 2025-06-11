Two people were killed in consecutive crashes caused by an SUV and an ambulance, respectively, in the early hours of Wednesday in South Jeolla Province.

According to the Gokseong Police Station, the first accident occurred on a road in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, when the 74-year-old driver of an SUV ran into a tractor. The driver of the tractor, 57, was fatally injured when the vehicle fell on top of him.

The driver who caused the crash got out of his SUV to report the incident to the authorities and to take other necessary measures.

However, he was then hit by the ambulance when it arrived at the scene at around 2:22 a.m., as the ambulance driver had failed to see him in the dark. None of the rescue workers in the ambulance were injured.

The drivers of the tractor and the SUV were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but both were pronounced dead.

Gokseong police are conducting further investigation into the case.