Rose of Blackpink's solo single "APT." reached 33 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart published on Wednesday in the US.

Her smash hit collaboration with Bruno Mars ranked No. 24 on the main singles chart, down two rungs from the previous week, and tied the record for the longest stay on it for a K-pop artist held by Jimin of BTS with “Who.”

The single peaked at No. 3 on the chart, the highest spot for a K-pop female singer.

It has spent 33 weeks on the Official UK Singles Chart after rising to the second-highest rung, which it stayed on for six weeks straight.

“APT.” is a prerelease from her first solo LP “Rosie,” which ranked No. 190 onthe Billboard 200 this week.

Last week, she thanked fans with a social media post, writing: “happy 6 months to my first studio album, my baby … rosie! thank you for listening to rosie.”