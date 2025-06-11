South Korean and US military engineers practiced installing a deployable bridge at a major US base in South Korea this week as part of efforts to strengthen joint capabilities in maintaining supply lines during wartime, officials said Monday.

The five-day exercise began Monday at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, involving some 50 personnel from the South Korean Army's 1117th Engineer Corps and the 11th Engineer Battalion of the US 2nd Infantry Division.

The drills were focused on setting up the US military's Line of Communication Bridge, which allows troops and equipment to cross various terrains over distances of up to 300 meters.

South Korean and US troops regularly train on installing deployable bridges, often over rivers, due to South Korea's terrain that is home to more than 3,800 streams and rivers. (Yonhap)