Girl group aespa announced Tuesday that it will embark on its third international tour on Aug. 29, via label SM Entertainment.

The foursome will kick off the “Synk: aeXis Line” tour with three shows in Seoul. The news comes after the news of a Japan tour that was announced in May. The group is planning to host 10 shows in four cities: Fukuoka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.

Aespa's previous world tour spanned 28 cities for 43 shows and concluded with an encore gig in Seoul in mid-March.

Meanwhile, it will drop the single “Dirty Work” on June 27. The hip-hop dance tune will be available in different versions as well, including one in the English language.

Leader Karina is also set to join the lineup of Waterbomb Seoul 2025 on her own on July 5.