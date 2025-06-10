SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Promoted by AEG Presents, TME live and Chessman, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN MACAU, presented by Galaxy Macau™, is sponsored by The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), Trip.com Group and HopeGoo. Streaming platform QQ Music logged over 7 million users online simultaneously while promoting the show, demonstrating the overwhelming anticipation for the Macau stop. From June 6 to 8, G-DRAGON delivered three consecutive, sold-out performances at Galaxy Arena, bringing the Macau stop to a spectacular close. Marking his return to Macau after eight years, the shows drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 36,000 attendees across three days—a powerful testament to his enduring global appeal.

The performance artistically captured the three stages of transformation of a "beyond-man" through a powerful narrative and visual experience. The daisy-themed elevated stage—symbolizing the tour's core motif—made its debut in Macau, delivering a heightened sense of ceremony and emotional resonance.

G-DRAGON showcased his unmatched stage power with live vocals, bringing his signature stage presence to new heights. Performing hit songs such as "PO W ER" "TOO BAD" and "DRAMA", he ignited the entire arena. A surprise heartfelt message to the Macau concert attendees deeply moved fans, culminating in a powerful moment as tens of thousands joined in a massive singalong of "Drama" sending the atmosphere soaring.

With passionate support from fans around the world, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN MACAU, presented by Galaxy Macau™ came to a stunning close. TME live will continue its journey alongside G-DRAGON, as G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] heads to its upcoming stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Hong Kong—with more surprises and special moments still to be revealed.

About G-DRAGON

G-DRAGON is a global cultural icon. As a member of the popular K-pop male group BIGBANG, he helped redefine the Asian music scene with his innovative music, bold fashion choices, and charismatic stage presence. Known for his genre-blending sound and experimental approach to music, G-DRAGON has released several successful solo albums, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. His influence extends beyond music, with a lasting impact on fashion and culture, often regarded as a trendsetter in both South Korea and internationally.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About TME live

TME live is a diversified business brand centered on live performances created by Tencent Music Entertainment Group, a leading music entertainment service provider in China. TME live creates an all-around music entertainment performance experience by combining online and offline performances, utilizing an innovative performance model and extremely fast, ultra-high-definition digital audio-visual technology.

