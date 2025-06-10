HAMBURG, Germany, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706) and a leading manufacturer in server platform design, unveils its Advanced Server Platforms at ISC High Performance 2025, Booth #A02. Featuring AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series and Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, these platforms highlight MiTAC's commitment to delivering robust performance, efficiency, and scalability tailored to specific needs for AI computing.

Intel® Xeon® 6 Platform Solutions: Balancing Performance and Energy Efficiency for AI-Driven Workloads

MiTAC introduces its latest Intel-based servers optimized for modern data center workloads:

Built on the Intel Xeon 6 architecture, MiTAC's solutions integrate AI accelerators, high-speed I/O, and power-aware design to meet the evolving demands of intelligent computing with a sustainable approach.

AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series Platforms: Scalable Computing with Enhanced Sustainability



MiTAC leverages the performance-per-watt advantages of AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors to deliver next-generation efficiency for AI, HPC, and cloud-native workloads:

MiTAC's AMD-based solutions empower organizations to enhance data center sustainability, reduce energy consumption, and scale efficiently—without compromising performance.

Experience MiTAC's Commitment to Sustainable Innovation



At ISC 2025, MiTAC demonstrates its forward-looking approach to intelligent infrastructure—delivering platforms that support next-generation AI and HPC workloads while advancing data center sustainability.

Visit MiTAC at Booth #A02 to discover how our Intel and AMD-powered solutions enable energy-efficient, high-performance computing built for the future of AI, cloud, and hyperscale operations.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but, more importantly, at the system and rack levels—where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2707126/ISC_2025_PR__EN_jpg.jpg?p=medium600