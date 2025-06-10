IMGA President Bubka Praised the Organizing Committee "To Bring the Games to Another Level." In Conclusion with One Word: "Inspirational Games!"

TAIPEI, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Masters Games 2025 Taipei & New Taipei City has successfully concluded. International Masters Games Association (IMGA) President Sergii Bubka shared his thoughts with the Organizing Committee on his observations over the past two weeks. Bubka said, "In one word, inspirational games. And you have brought the World Masters Games to another level."(Source: TheHubNews)

The WMG2025 opened on May 17th, with more than 25,000 athletes (48,000 participant-time) from 107 countries participating in 35 sports across 57 events in 61 venues, spanning seven cities and counties over fourteen days, making it the most significant international multi-sports event ever held in Taipei and New Taipei City.

The WMG2025 promotes the idea of "Sports Beyond Age! Life Without Limits!" as the core value. It encourages the public to improve their health by practicing sports, further promoting exchanges with international athletes on the field while experiencing the passion and vitality of Taipei and New Taipei City, thus allowing Taipei and New Taipei City to be seen by the world.

Bubka first affirmed the overall performance of the World Masters Games when the Organizing Committee interviewed him: "I think it's a really great game; it's another level of the World Masters Games." Bubka recognized the WMG2025 as a well-organized event, "It's very fantastic, well-organized, very good service and facilities, and professional management for delivery, successful games, referees, judges… Very impressive. It's very positive feelings."

Bubka also gave a high evaluation of the competition venues. He mentioned that all the venues are prepared at a very high level, and how the city has been decorated, "It's really the top level." Bubka also recognized the effort of the organizing committee in providing opportunities for the public to take part in different sports, training to be a guide, and participating in the games.

Bubka also emphasized how successfully the WMG2025 has promoted the spirits of the Masters Games, "I think this is a great legacy for people to understand how important sport and physical activities can play their role in their life, and this is really great. Thank you."

Throughout the Games, IMGA also engages in numerous discussions and communicates with athletes from around the world. Bubka mentioned that the athletes all have amazing impressions of the Games. "They're very happy, they said it's really the best game. They are very pleased and asked me to send regards and words of appreciation to the organizing committee. Great, great games."

In addition to observing the games, Bubka said they had also visited the National Palace Museum and the Center of Traditional Arts, and had seen a little bit of the city and countryside during their travels. "We saw beautiful pieces of art, and learn a little bit about the life of people here. This is an unforgettable memory."

Being asked about his overall thoughts on WMG2025, Bubka replied in an affirmative tone, "If I were to say it in one sentence, I would say maybe in one-word, inspirational games." Bubka said, "Everyone who is engaged in the cities, from the organizing committee to all the people and volunteers, everyone tries to do their best." Bubka also stated that the people engaged "Always smile, are always very kind, and really try to do the best to host the athletes from all over the world in the best way possible. And that gives IMGA some opportunities to establish closer relations, learn a little bit, and discover new friends."

"You've done a great job, congratulations," said Bubka.