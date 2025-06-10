Exemplifying Gastronomic Excellence in a Harmonious Blend to Celebrate Macau as the Creative City of Gastronomy and the Culture City of East Asia

MACAU, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2025, the highly anticipated gastronomic event jointly hosted by MGM and Robb Report Hong Kong took place at MGM COTAI and MGM MACAU from June 7 to 8, and ignited the culinary landscape of Macau with a Michelin star-studded weekend. This edition marked the return of an extraordinary celebration of culinary arts taking place in the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and Culture City of East Asia 2025 for the third consecutive year.

As the only RR1 signature event in Asia, it was supported by Macao Government Tourism Office and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, and presented the theme "Flavors of Harmony: A Culinary Journey Through East Asia" with the artistry of six East Asia's most celebrated chefs. Hailing from China, Japan and Korea and bearing a total of 10 Michelin stars between them. The chefs showcased their culinary prowess against the backdrop of Macau, a melting pot of East-meets-West, drawing over 150 high-end visitors into the city for the weekend.

The MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2025 was helmed by an impressive lineup of East Asia's culinary luminaries, including Cheung Yat Fung, Executive Chef of three-Michelin-star Chao Shang Chao; Kang Mingoo, Chef-Owner of three-Michelin-star Mingles; Hiroki Nakanoue, Chef-Owner of two-Michelin-star Sushiyoshi; and Pan Sihui, Chef de Cuisine of one-Michelin-star Aji, Yang Dengquan, Executive Sous Chef of one-Michelin-star Five Foot Road, and Antonieta Manhão, a leading figure in Macanese cuisine. Chefs Cheung, Kang, Hiroki and Pan presided over an 8-hands gala dinner, showcasing creative dishes that brought the harmonious interplay of East Asian cuisines to new heights of artistry.

Iwan Dietschi, Senior Vice President of Hospitality at MGM, said, "Featuring the visionary talents of master chefs from China, South Korea and Japan, alongside our exceptional MGM culinary team, this exclusive experience celebrated the essence of harmony — where traditions embrace innovation, and every flavour serves as a bridge between the rich East Asian cultural heritages. This prestigious event also reflected MGM's enduring commitment to bringing world-class culinary talent to the city."

Tak Man, CEO and Publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong, expressed his excitement about the third iteration of this transformative culinary adventure: "MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2025 was truly an unforgettable experience! Over two exciting days and one cozy night, our guests connected with amazing culinary masters, enjoyed fun cooking demonstrations and masterclasses, and took part in stunning showcases and cultural activities. This year marked our third collaboration with MGM, resulting in yet another spectacular event that all our guests will cherish for years to come. The event is so much more than just a dinner with world-class chefs; it's about creating lasting bonds among all our guests through unique experiences. We packed the weekend with exhilarating activities that you simply can't replicate. It was a wonderful occasion filled with joy and memories that our guests will treasure forever."

Besides the feast, the MGM x RR1HK Culinary Masters Macau 2025 featured a variety of programs spanning gastronomy, leisure, entertainment and luxury shopping at One Central Macau, providing a holistic exploration of Macau's vibrant culture and traditions. Activities included hands-on cooking sessions with the celebrity chefs, liquor masterclasses, Chinese Tai Chi classes, alongside guided exhibition tours and performances that immersed guests into the depths of Chinese heritage.

This year's edition also placed a strong emphasis on developing Macau's local culinary community by fostering meaningful exchanges among industry students and professionals. The celebrity chefs of the event were invited to host a full-day culinary exchange program at the Macau University of Tourism on June 6, featuring a culinary competition and a discussion panel. The program drew over 100 participants including local culinary students, professional chefs, members of culinary associations, and restaurateurs.

