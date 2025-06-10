Rep. Lee Jun-seok, presidential candidate for the minor conservative New Reform Party in the June 3 election, is facing mounting public backlash over a misogynistic remark made during a televised debate, with more than 500,000 people signing a petition calling for his removal from the National Assembly.

During the May 27 debate, Lee brought up a vulgar expression involving chopsticks and a part of the female body while questioning Social Democratic Party candidate Kwon Young-guk. The reference was aimed at attacking Democratic Party of Korea candidate Lee Jae-myung, alleging it had been used in an online post by Lee’s son — but the backlash soon turned toward Lee himself.

The remark was swiftly condemned for its explicit content and lack of relevance. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, more than 502,000 people had signed the petition, just six days after it was posted on the National Assembly’s official website on June 4. By law, petitions with over 50,000 signatures in 30 days are reviewed by a standing committee.

The signatures far exceeded a previous petition filed last December seeking the impeachment of then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, which drew around 400,000 signatures following his botched Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

“The lawmaker has long promoted discriminatory and divisive rhetoric, drawing a line between so-called ‘citizens’ and ‘non-citizens,’ particularly targeting women and minorities,” the petition reads.

The backlash stems not only from the remark itself, but from what many see as a reflection of Lee’s broader political trajectory.

His support has largely come from men in their 20s and 30s, many of whom have expressed discontent with gender equality policies in recent years. According to exit polls by three major broadcasters, he secured 37.2 percent of the vote among men in their 20s — well above Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung’s 24 percent in the same group.

Since the mid-2010s, gender issues have become increasingly polarizing in South Korean politics. Lee built his political identity by appealing to young men who felt marginalized by the liberal Moon Jae-in administration’s progressive agenda.

Lee frequently amplified issues gaining traction in male-dominated online communities — such as opposition to gender quotas, protests at women’s universities and criticism of disability rights activism — reinforcing his image as a voice for those disaffected.

He also pledged to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family during both the 2022 and 2025 presidential campaigns, framing it as a symbol of preferential treatment toward women. The message resonated with his core supporters but was widely criticized as socially divisive.

Despite the public outcry, Lee has stopped short of a full apology. At a press briefing, he said the reference was intended to scrutinize the opposing candidate, though he acknowledged the level of public offense it caused.

“If I could go back, I wouldn’t bring it up,” he said. “I’ll be more careful with my expressions going forward.”

Political commentator Choi In-han said the backlash reflects more than a single misstep.

“Lee Jun-seok’s rise has been driven by a politics of division, drawing lines across gender, generation and even disability,” Choi told The Korea Herald. “This controversy is not just about a single remark, but about how his entire political approach is being evaluated.”

“Running for president in one’s 40s is itself a testament to political skill,” Choi added. “But without a sincere apology — not just softened language — his future prospects could be severely damaged.”

The controversy has drawn comparisons to a similar case in 2011 involving former lawmaker Kang Yong-seok, who was accused of making sexually inappropriate remarks about female broadcasters. Kang was expelled from his party and suspended from Assembly activities for one month. He later ran as an independent in the 2012 general election but failed to retain his seat.