The prosecution and the state anti-corruption agency are intensifying their investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of the launch of an independent special counsel probe. The ongoing inquiries center on allegations of insurrection, treason and obstruction of a military investigation.

According to the prosecution’s investigation team, led by Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office chief prosecutor Park Se-hyun, the prosecutors have obtained key evidence, including phone server-related data from Yoon's secure phone lines and CCTV records from the Presidential Security Service on Monday.

Since January, the investigation team has attempted to secure such records more than once through search warrants, but the PSS denied previous requests, citing the Criminal Procedure Act. The act bans any seizure and search attempts in a place where secret military matters are held, including the presidential residence, without the permission of the authority in charge.

The PSS decided to cooperate with the prosecution, which on May 29 initiated another attempt to secure more evidence to substantiate charges against the former president. And the additional digital data stored on the server is reportedly taking time to access, as the PSS is making a voluntary submission while coordinating with the prosecution.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which is investigating Yoon’s alleged interference in a military investigation into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, also requested additional phone records from the presidential office on Monday.

Chae is a marine conscript who drowned during a rescue mission in 2023.

The Democratic Party of Korea claimed that Yoon tried to hinder an investigation into Lim Seong-geun, the then-commander of the deceased marine’s division, and his possible negligence or other wrongdoings in Chae’s death.

The anti-corruption investigative agency previously secured data related to a specific phone number, which is suspected to be associated with Yoon’s private office or workroom.

The number was allegedly used to call then-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and the marine’s case, scheduled for transfer to the police at the time, was suspended shortly thereafter. The CIO suspects Yoon instructed the former minister to delay the transfer of the case via phone.

The CIO is reportedly receiving evidence necessary to identify the origin of the phone number.

"The agency will transfer the necessary records once the special counsel probe is launched. But, until special prosecutors are appointed, we are committed to investigating the case thoroughly," the CIO official said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Though the National Assembly approved the special counsel probe bills on June 5, both the prosecutors and the state anti-corruption agency pushed ahead with their investigation to ensure there is no investigative gap in the probe.

The prosecution, the CIO and the police are required to comply with the special prosecutors’ request for investigative records, evidence or the transfer of cases currently under trial.

The extent to which the special prosecutors will take over the martial law-related cases is expected to be decided after the special counsel probe is formally activated.

Meanwhile, the police are likely to consider an arrest warrant request for Yoon as the former president continued to defy the summons.

The police’s special investigation unit announced Monday that a second summons was sent to Yoon.

“We requested that he appear for questioning on June 5, but Yoon’s legal team rejected the summons. We asked him to comply with the second summons on Thursday,” the police officer said in a press conference held on Monday.

Police typically request an arrest warrant if a suspect fails to respond to the third summons

The police reportedly claimed that there is nothing more to share in regards to the possible arrest warrant since only the second summons has been issued. But it vowed to take the utmost efforts to conduct all possible investigations.

While denying the former president’s alleged criminal offenses, Yoon Kab-keun, one of Yoon’s legal representatives, insisted Monday that the investigation can be carried out in a written questionnaire, suggesting Yoon is unlikely to comply with the summons.