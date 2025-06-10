NEWBRIDGE, Ireland (Reuters) -- From colorful frocks and hats to handbags and shoes, items belonging to the late Princess Diana go under the hammer this month in what Julien's Auctions says is the largest collection of her fashion to go to auction.

The live and online "Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection" sale will take place on June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, offering an array of fashion items Diana wore.

"This is the largest Princess Diana auction because we have over 100 items from her amazing life and career ... keeping in mind Diana herself ... sold over 70 of her dresses ... back in 1997 to raise money for her charity," Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien's Auctions, told Reuters on Monday. He was speaking at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge in Ireland during a pre-sale exhibition.

Among the highlights is a 1988 silk floral dress by Bellville Sassoon, dubbed the "caring dress" because Diana wore it several times on hospital visits, with a price estimate of $200,000-$300,000.

A cream silk embroidered evening gown Catherine Walker designed for Diana's 1986 Gulf tour has a similar price tag, while a Bruce Oldfield two-piece yellow floral ensemble she wore for Royal Ascot in 1987 is estimated at $100,000-$200,000.

Other sale items include a Dior handbag gifted to her by former French first lady Bernadette Chirac in 1995, a sketch of Diana's 1981 wedding dress with tulle fabric cut-offs from when she married then Prince Charles in 1981 and a peach hat she wore for her honeymoon send-off.

The auction also includes pieces belonging to other British royals including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the queen mother.

Nolan said Julien's Auctions had previously sold a dress belonging to Diana for $1.14 million.

"People do consider these items as an asset class now, because if people own these items today, chances are in years to come they will sell them for more than what they pay for (at) auction," he said.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of Diana's items will go to charity Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The pre-sale exhibition in Newbridge will run until June 17.