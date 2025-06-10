Reshaping AI-Powered Customer Service and CX with Five Pillars of Next-Gen AI

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobot, a leading AI customer contact solution provider, unveiled its "AI-First" strategy at a media launch event this month. The move elevates Sobot AI with five pillars, including Omnichannel AI, Scenario-Based AI, Multi-Faceted AI, Generative AI and Secure AI to create an experience-led, easy-to-use, and efficiency-driven solution.

Sobot Aims to Deliver Intelligent yet More Human-like Service

AI has quickly become central to digital transformation in customer service. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global AI-for-customer-service market was valued at USD 12.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 47.82 billion by 2030. Yet 52% of customers prefer human interaction for its empathy, while another 42% favor a blend of AI and human support.

While some customers find AI insufficiently human, its adoption in customer service is now irreversible. Customer service solution providers must therefore balance customer expectations with the power of AI.

"Fed up with limited contextual comprehension, inflexible responses, and poor emotional perception, customers want their needs understood and met," said Yi Xu, CEO of Sobot. "Our 'AI-First' strategy doesn't just automate processes; it aims to provide intelligent but more human-like services."

Highlight of Sobot's AI-First Strategy: Five Pillars of Next-Gen AI

Omnichannel AI - Ensuring Seamless, Efficient Experience Across All Channels

Sobot AI integrates websites, mobile apps, social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plus email, phone calls and SMS. Beyond online chat, it includes AI voicebot that can handle inbound and outbound calls. Sobot AI also unifies and connects information of all channels, giving customers a seamless experience wherever they start.

Scenario-Based AI - Providing Industry-Specific Solutions

Sobot AI is never limited to fixed functions, it keeps upgrading and extending, making it suitable for various industries. Designed especially for retail and e-commerce, Sobot AI spans the entire purchase journey. It answers pre-sales inquiries 24/7, converting browsers into buyers; it sends personalized recommendations during checkout to increase the sales volume; it resolves post-sales issues quickly to boost customer satisfaction.

Multi-Faceted AI - Supporting Customers, Agents and Administrators

Sobot AI supports multiple roles during the process of customer service.

For customers, Sobot AI Agent learns from the knowledge base to deliver accurate, humanized service.

For human agents, Sobot AI Copilot suggests replies and drafts summaries, raising efficiency.

For administrators, Sobot AI Insight supplies detailed dashboards to optimize operations.

Generative AI - Combining Multiple Advanced LLMs and SLMs

Powered by leading LLMs (Large Language Models) such as OpenAI and DeepSeek, Sobot AI boasts powerful generative capacity able to decompose knowledge, retrieve the most relevant content, and intelligently composes accurate responses. Sobot AI is also powered by several SLMs (Small Language Models), which is helpful to create industry-oriented solutions, enhancing the accuracy and professionalism of customer service.

Secure AI - Guaranteeing Global Data Privacy and Compliance

Sobot aligns its platform with country-specific regulations and holds a number of internationally recognized certifications in information, cloud, and system security. Regional data centers in the United States, Europe, Singapore, and other locations ensure reliable performance worldwide.

Sobot is Committed to Reshaping Customer Service with Humanized AI

Alongside its "AI-First" strategy, Sobot has refreshed its website, especially the AI Solution page so customers can easily learn more about the basic features, use cases, benefits, and more of Sobot AI. And just as what is shown in its website, Sobot's new generation of AI is committed to creating "experience-led, easy-to-use and efficiency-driven AI for CX".

Xu added, "Our strategy prioritizes customer experience, but it is equally valuable for businesses. The five pillars are its cornerstone, yet their essence is humanization. Sobot will continue to practice this vision, helping more customers and companies reshape service through humanized AI."

For more information, please visit https://www.sobot.io/.