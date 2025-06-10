Using AI-powered low-code, property IT teams can modernize application design and significantly optimize development efficiency

HONG KONG, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, is accelerating AI-powered application development and enhancing operational efficiencies for Hong Kong's real estate sector. By adopting OutSystems platform, organizations in the sector have been able to expedite the app development timeframe, empowering IT teams to modernize workflows and deliver solutions that meet market demands quickly and securely.

Sino Group, a leading real estate developer, adopted the OutSystems platform to launch a revamped application designed to streamline critical workflows such as buyer intent registration, balloting, and attendance tracking during public property sales events. Through the AI-powered low-code approach, development processes have been simplified, lowering the technical barrier for team members with varying levels of technical expertise. This shortened learning curve allows IT teams to better allocate resources, optimize development cycles, and focus on delivering impactful business outcomes.

OutSystems also facilitates seamless collaboration between internal teams and external vendors. By providing a unified environment, the platform ensures knowledge transfer and design consistency, which are critical for streamlining complex development projects. Applications that traditionally required a year to develop are now completed more efficiently, ensuring faster time-to-market while maintaining high standards of quality.

"Partnering with OutSystems has supported us in optimizing our application deployment process and enhancing our capacity to launch both small and large-scale applications. Their rapid development capabilities have helped us to deliver high-quality solutions more swiftly and efficiently, ensuring that we meet our business requirements," said Daniel Y.W. Chong, Group General Manager, Information and Technology, Sino Group.

"The experience of Sino Group highlights the transformative potential of AI-powered low-code development. OutSystems empowers organizations to develop smarter, faster, and more secure applications, enabling the modernization of essential business processes. We believe our platform can support the real estate sector to set a new standard for digital innovation, contributing to Hong Kong's vision of becoming a truly smart city," said Leonard Tan, Regional Director - Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, and Greater China Region, OutSystems.

Embedded security in app development

OutSystems application modeling layers come equipped with inherent security protections ensuring that customer information is private, secure, and in line with risk management best practices. This holistic approach underscores OutSystems' dedication to helping organizations innovate securely, adapt quickly to industry challenges, and provide exceptional value to their customers.

"The low-code approach transformed our development processes, facilitating our developers to focus more on designing functionalities rather than managing complex coding tasks," added Chris Lo, Assistant General Manager (IT), Sino Group. "Leveraging the intuitive UI development tools, we can validate concepts and deliver results effectively."

OutSystems continues to empower organizations like Sino Group to drive major application transformations with an AI-powered low-code approach. By leveraging low-code technology embedded with AI, businesses can modernize workflows, enhance user experiences, and accelerate the rollout of critical features.

