진행자: 최정윤, Devin Whiting

The best (lesser-known) things about Seoul for solo residents

기사 요약: 서울의 '혼족러'들이 서울을 오롯이 혼자서 즐기고 있는 방법들은?

[1] I love to sing, but as a kid, belting out tunes on a karaoke machine usually meant rallying at least one friend to go to the local noraebang (singing room). For a boy who was a bit of a loner, this could be challenging.

belt out: 힘차게 노래부르다

loner: 주로 혼자 지내거나 이를 선호하는 사람

[2] Then came the 2010s — and with them, a delightful invention: the coin noraebang (pay-per-song karaoke). A sanctuary for solo singers, it offered sweet salvation to those who want to sing their hearts out without the judgmental stares of others.

sanctuary: 피난처, 안식처

salvation: 구원, 구조 (- army 구세군)

sing one's heart out: 가슴이 터지도록 크게 부르다

stare: 빤히 쳐다보다

[3] Coin noraebang is just one of many urban pleasures catering to Seoul’s growing population of solo dwellers. From one-person barbecue joints to bars and restaurants designed for a party of one, these spaces embrace those who choose to stay in their cocoon of voluntary solitude.

cater to: ~을 충족시키다

cocoon: 보호막, 고치

solitude: 고독

[4] And so, Seoul has become a haven for the "honjok," or people like me who choose to do things by themselves. Honjok is a portmanteau of “hon” from the Korean word “honja,” meaning alone, and “jok,” meaning tribe.

haven: 안식처, 피난처,

portmanteau: 혼성어

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10496400

