The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea announced Monday that it will dispatch a business delegation to Washington from June 10 to 12 for its 2025 Washington Doorknock program.

The Doorknock is an annual event held in Washington that connects global companies in Korea with US officials to discuss industry issues and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

This year’s visit marks the first such trip following the inauguration of new administrations in South Korea and the United States.

The delegation, comprising around 20 senior executives from major global companies including Amazon Web Services, Google, Coupang, Hyundai Motor Group and LG CNS, will engage in a series of meetings with Trump administration officials, members of Congress and leading policy think tanks.

Key agenda items include strengthening cooperation in strategic industries such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, stabilizing supply chains and improving the trade and investment landscape between the two countries.

“This year’s Doorknock comes at a pivotal time for Korea-US economic cooperation,” said AmCham Chairman James Kim. “It’s a timely opportunity to directly convey the perspectives of American companies operating in South Korea.”

AmCham also plans to advocate for US engagement in the upcoming APEC Summit in Korea and promote greater regulatory alignment and regional collaboration in the Asia-Pacific.