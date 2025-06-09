Visitor Registration is Now Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's beauty industry is set for a transformative experience as the 23rd edition of beautyexpo and 20th edition of Cosmobeauté Malaysia prepare to dazzle at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 30 September – 3 October 2025. Visitor registration for this can't-miss trade show is now open!

As Malaysia's largest and longest-running beauty trade shows, BECBM offers an extraordinary showcase of innovation and excellence. Over 400 visionary exhibitors from across 9 countries and regions including Malaysia, Mainland China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Taiwan, Thailand and United Arab Emirates will unveil groundbreaking products, services, and technologies across eight specialised sectors: Professional Beauty, Hair & Barber, Makeup & Cosmetics, Nail, Embroidery & Lashes, OEM/ODM, Halal Beauty, Training & Certification, and Spa & Wellness. With more than 15,000 beauty professionals and buyers expected from over 60 countries and regions, this event solidifies Malaysia's position as the epicentre for Southeast Asia's beauty industry.

"For over two decades, beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia have consistently driven innovation, business, and cross-border collaboration within the beauty sector. The 2025 edition will elevate this legacy – fostering strong synergies between established industry leaders and emerging innovators while unlocking new opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region," said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia.

This year's edition will spotlight immersive experiences, live competitions, and insightful knowledge sharing. Key highlights include:

"We've reimagined the 2025 editions with both business and creativity in mind. From competitive showcases to business matchmaking, the entire experience is designed to help the industry connect, learn, and grow together, while also elevating Malaysia's leadership in specialised beauty segments like halal-certified products," added Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat.

A centrepiece of the exhibition is the expanded Halal Beauty pavilion, representing one of the industry's fastest-growing segments driven by ethical manufacturing, ingredient transparency, and surging consumer demand for clean, certified products. As a global authority in halal certification and industry development, Malaysia is uniquely positioned to lead this movement, and beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2025 will amplify that role.

From halal-certified cosmetics to innovative skincare and wellness offerings, visitors will discover a comprehensive showcase responding to evolving global preferences for safer, more inclusive, and ethically produced beauty solutions. This segment also opens doors for cross-border collaborations, especially among emerging brands looking to access Muslim-majority markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

The event unites leading industry associations including the Kuching Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (KABTAC), Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA), Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), and United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA), ensuring comprehensive industry representation and engagement.

Visitor registration for BECBM 2025 is now open! Don't miss this chance to build valuable connections, gain in-depth insights, and stay at the forefront of the dynamic beauty industry. Register your visit at https://bit.ly/becbm25visreg by 29 September to enjoy free admission! After this date, a fee of RM 20 will apply.

To exhibit at beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia, please email info.becbm@informa.com.

For more information about beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2025, visit the official websites: www.beautyexpo.com.my and www.cosmobeauteasia.com.

