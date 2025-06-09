Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong visited Samsung Biologics' campus in Songdo, Incheon, on Monday, a move interpreted by industry observers as an indication of his commitment to nurturing the bio sector as the group's next major growth engine following semiconductors.

According to industry sources, the chair toured the Songdo campus of Samsung Biologics alongside key executives, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Jung Hyun-ho and Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim.

During the visit, he reportedly inspected production facilities and process equipment and held strategic discussions with senior management.

Since assuming leadership of Samsung, Lee has emphasized the importance of developing the bio business into a future growth pillar on par with semiconductors. In 2022, he attended the completion ceremony of Samsung Biologics’ Plant 4 on the Songdo campus.

Samsung Biologics surpassed 4 trillion won ($2.9 billion) in consolidated annual revenue last year, becoming the first Korean biopharma company to reach the milestone.

In a strategic move to bolster competitiveness, the company announced on May 22 the spinoff of Samsung Bioepis into a newly established holding company, Samsung Epis Holdings.

Under the reorganization, Samsung Biologics will continue focusing exclusively on its core CDMO operations. Samsung Epis Holdings will serve as an R&D-driven holding company responsible for biosimilar development, new technology investment and global strategy planning.

By structurally separating its two growth pillars — CDMO and biosimilars — Samsung aims to build a more agile and responsive system that can better meet the demands of customers, investors and the broader market.