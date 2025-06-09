The Unification Ministry expressed regret over the launch of anti-North Korea leaflets and “strongly urged” an end to such actions, signaling a shift in stance on the issue under President Lee Jae-myung's administration.

The Unification Ministry, responsible for inter-Korean issues, announced its position Monday on the spread of leaflets by South Korean civic groups across the inter-Korean border for the first time since the inauguration of the liberal Lee administration on June 4.

“We express regret over the fact that, on June 2, the Association of Families of Abductees to North Korea dispersed leaflets for the third time — following April 27 and May 8 —even though the Ministry of Unification had requested restraint,” Koo Byoung-sam, the ministry’s spokesperson, said during a televised briefing.

“This could heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula and threaten the lives and safety of residents in border areas, so we strongly urge a halt to leaflet distribution.”

The stance announced Monday notably marked a shift from the previous conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration that such launches could not be prevented on the grounds of freedom of expression.

Speaking at the briefing, Koo further explained that the Ministry of Unification would continue to closely communicate with relevant agencies and related organizations to ensure adherence to regulations on leaflet distribution under existing laws, such as the Disaster and Safety Act and the Aviation Safety Act.

The Unification Ministry “will also actively cooperate in discussions on amendments to laws such as the Inter-Korean Relations Development Act in the National Assembly," Koo added.

During his presidential campaign, then-presidential candidate Lee proposed that the two Koreas concurrently halt leaflet launches and loudspeaker broadcasting to prevent accidental clashes and reduce cross-border tensions.

This is the first time a South Korean government has requested civic groups to halt anti-North Korea leaflet launches since the Constitutional Court ruled the anti-leaflet law unconstitutional in September 2023. The ruling nullified a provision banning such an act in the Inter-Korean Relations Development Act.

Under the Yoon administration, the Unification Ministry had consistently stated that it approached the issue of sending leaflets to North Korea "in consideration of the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold freedom of expression."

However, the Unification Ministry shifted to a more cautious stance after Yoon declared martial law on December 3 to prevent accidents along the border.

In mid-December, the Unification Ministry announced a changed position regarding spreading anti-North Korea sentiment across the inter-Korean border that could provoke inter-Korean tensions. The ministry stated, “We will approach the issue with the utmost priority to the sensitivity of the current situation and the lives and safety of our citizens.”