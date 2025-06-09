Korean firms seek bolder funding as Chinese rivals leverage robust government backing

South Korean battery manufacturers are urging President Lee Jae-myung to act as they face slowing electric vehicle demand and intensifying competition from Chinese rivals increasingly dominating global markets.

On May 31, three days before the presidential election, Lee wrote in a Facebook post, “I will recharge the South Korean economy with K-batteries,” underscoring his belief that the battery industry is key to driving Korea’s next economic leap.

Lee’s pledges included strengthening research and development to secure cutting-edge technologies such as all-solid-state batteries; introducing domestic production tax incentives; creating a "battery triangle belt" connecting the Chungcheong, Yeongnam, and Honam regions; increasing battery demand through energy storage systems; and nurturing the battery recycling industry.

Calls for IRA-style subsidies

While industry insiders are optimistic about the domestic tax incentives, they anticipate a more direct form of financial support from the government. Lee’s tax benefit pledge offers tax breaks for companies producing and selling battery products in Korea, similar to the US Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. However, AMPC also includes options like “cash refunds” and “third-party transfers” in addition to tax benefits.

“If we could receive cash returns, we’d have more flexibility to expand investments in global markets — particularly in the US, where rising tariffs on automobiles and parts are already dragging down the EV market,” said an industry source on condition of anonymity.

The source emphasized that additional support measures are needed, pointing out that unlike China, which offers subsidies from direct funding to state-led R&D programs, the Korean government has only granted corporate tax credits.

Under the Act on Restriction on Special Cases Concerning Taxation, the battery industry is designated a national strategic technology, making it eligible for approximately 15 percent and 30 percent tax credits on facility investments and R&D, respectively. However, these credits apply only to companies that are generating taxable profits.

In the first quarter, Korea’s top three battery makers — LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK On — all reported operating losses, even when factoring in benefits from AMPC. As a result, they are likely ineligible for domestic tax breaks, despite having collectively borrowed 49.6 trillion won ($36.5 billion) for large-scale investments both at home and abroad.

Chinese surge

Experts suggest that even with the battery sector's strategic importance, direct subsidies from the Korean government remain unlikely.

“Korea has traditionally been wary of direct funding due to the associated risks and concerns over misusing taxpayer money,” said Kim De-jong, a business professor at Sejong University. “In contrast, while China provides massive subsidies, it often gains substantial control over the company’s management and operations.”

Kim added that more feasible alternatives to direct subsidies could include offering discounted rates on electricity and water for domestic production facilities.

Meanwhile, Chinese battery giants CATL and BYD have strengthened their grip on the global EV market. According to SNE Research, CATL and BYD held market shares of 38.1 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively, as of the latest period, up from the previous year. LG Energy Solution ranked third but saw its share fall from 12.3 percent to 10.2 percent. SK On and Samsung SDI also experienced declines, with market shares dropping to 4.3 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.