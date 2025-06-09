Korean regenerative medicine company CGBio, affiliated with Daewoong Pharmaceutical, announced Monday the establishment of Sol Cent Bio Co. Ltd., a joint venture with Chinese orthopedic device maker Shanghai Sanyou Medical, marking its full-scale entry into the Chinese regenerative medicine market.

The new company will localize the production of advanced regenerative products and medical devices, including human tissue grafts and stem cell isolation systems, to meet China’s growing clinical demand.

Shanghai Sanyou Medical, a publicly listed company specializing in spinal and trauma care devices, brings strong manufacturing capabilities and a nationwide hospital network to the partnership. By combining CGBio’s proprietary technologies with Sanyou’s local expertise, Sol Cent Bio aims to accelerate regulatory approvals and build a stable supply chain within China.

Initial offerings will include allogeneic bone grafts and acellular dermal matrices, widely used in bone regeneration, burn care and reconstructive surgery. The venture will also produce stem cell separation systems and other regenerative tools developed by CGBio and its subsidiary, CGMedtech.

Through the joint venture, CGBio aims to expand its global footprint and deliver regenerative solutions tailored to Chinese patients and providers, while improving cost competitiveness under China’s volume-based procurement system.

“The joint venture with Sanyou Medical marks a strategic shift, combining our technology with local manufacturing and sales strength,” said CGBio CEO Yu Hyun-seung. “Local production will enhance supply stability and responsiveness, setting a new standard in Asia’s regenerative medicine market.”