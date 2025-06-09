Ecount, a South Korean cloud-based enterprise resource planning systems provider, said Monday that it has surpassed 90,000 paying corporate clients as of May, with projections pointing toward 100,000 clients by 2027.

Ecount debuted its ERP software in 1999 to serve small and medium-sized enterprises — a stark contrast to the prevailing ERP market at the time, which largely catered to large corporations using costly on-premise systems.

By offering a Software as a Service model with an all-in-one platform, Ecount lowered the entry barrier for smaller firms. Core business functions — including inventory, production, accounting, sales, purchasing and payroll — are integrated into a single system accessible via a web browser. The pricing has remained steady at $55 per month since its inception, helping minimize the financial burden for SMEs.

Ecount’s user base has grown steadily — from 1,000 in 2006 to 10,000 in 2011, 40,000 in 2019, and now over 90,000. Company representatives attribute this success to the platform’s affordability and ability to meet SMEs’ practical needs.

International expansion has also fueled growth. Since 2007, Ecount has established eight overseas subsidiaries, with locations in Thailand, the Philippines and Taiwan posting annual growth rates exceeding 30 percent. The company plans to launch its ninth global office in Uzbekistan in the second half of 2025.