Beyond the Game: Haier Vision for Youth and Sustainability

PARIS, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold step to advance inclusive growth and engage the younger generation, Haier, the world's No.1 brand in major appliances, officially launched the Haier Fans Cup in Paris, marking a strategic moment in evolving global sports marketing vision of Haier.

Held during the world-renowned Roland-Garros (French Open) fortnight, the Haier Fans Cup brought together promising under-14 tennis players across France for a day of spirited competition and cultural celebration. More than a youth tournament, the initiative showcased Haier's vision of using sport as a bridge across generations, geographies, and shared aspirations.

The event culminated in an exclusive opportunity for the winners to meet former WTA Number one champion Ana Ivanovic at Haier Roland-Garros fans village, to inspire dreams and connect young athletes with global icons.

A Strategic Sponsorship Anchored in Purpose

Co-hosted by Haier and Open Stade Français, the Haier Fans Cup builds on the legacy of one of France's most esteemed junior tennis tournaments. Established in 1983 and part of the ITF Junior Circuit, Open Stade Français has long served as a competitive and developmental platform for emerging tennis talent.

The partnership empowers young athletes from diverse backgrounds by providing ranking opportunities, cultural exchange, and personal growth. The collaboration reflects a growing emphasis among global brands on creating lasting social impact through youth-focused initiatives.

ESG in Action: Turning Purpose into Tangible Impact

The Haier Fans Cup is grounded in the belief that sport can serve as a bridge, linking individuals to communities and nurturing shared aspirations across generations. This philosophy aligns with the broader ESG vision of Haier, where sport becomes a tool for inclusive development rather than a mere branding opportunity.

In Europe, Haier steps beyond business to champion social and environmental causes. At Milan's Relay Marathon, Haier Europe was one of the top fundraisers of the event and has provided support to the expansion of the two Spazi Donna centers in Milan, ensuring a safer and better future for women facing difficult situations.

On the environmental front, Haier Europe has focused on waste reduction and circular economy practices. In 2025, its manufacturing hub in Eskişehir, Turkey, achieved a recycling rate of 99% and received the Zero Waste to Landfill certification under the DIN SPEC 91436 Standard. Across the region, Haier Europe has achieved an average waste recycling rate of 98%, a result that underlines its operational commitment to sustainability. To encourage and support the circular economy and the culture of recycling and reuse, Haier partnered with Esosport, a benefit corporation that operates in waste management, by providing its employees the opportunity to drop off their old shoes and tennis balls. These shoes and tennis balls will then become new playgrounds for children and tracks for athletes.

The brand's social engagement also extends to the workplace. In 2025, Haier Europe was recognized as a Top Employer in the UK & Ireland and received the "Company for Generation Z" award, organized by Radar Academy, a testament to its commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace.

At its core, Haier believes that sports serve as a vital bridge, linking individuals to society and the environment. This philosophy is deeply embedded in Haier brand DNA, where ESG are not add-ons but integral forces driving every step beyond the game.

Sports and Purpose: Building Meaningful Connections

Haier's long-term engagement in global sports reflects a strategic approach to brand-building. It focuses on cultural relevance, community impact, and sustainable growth.

Through partnerships in tennis, basketball, marathons, and emerging areas such as esports, Haier uses sport not just as a communication channel, but as a platform to promote innovation, youth empowerment, and responsible development.

Haier's sports strategy transcends visibility. From eco-conscious appliances at international events to inclusive youth tournaments like the Haier Fans Cup, each effort contributes to broader ESG goals, positioning sport as a vehicle for inclusion, wellbeing, and environmental awareness.

Looking Ahead: Building a Legacy of Inspiration and Growth

Moving forward, Haier aims to deepen its role at the intersection of sport, innovation, and social value. By investing in platforms that champion perseverance, equity, and long-term progress, the brand seeks to cultivate a presence that is both globally admired and socially impactful.

