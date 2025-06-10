PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (Phnom Penh Post/ANN) — In a move to enhance cultural and tourism ties between Indonesia and Cambodia, Indonesian ambassador to Cambodia Santo Darmosumarto has highlighted several key initiatives aimed at boosting Indonesian tourism to the Kingdom.

Speaking during a recent press conference with the Club of Cambodian Journalists, Darmosumarto discussed the growing collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the tourism sector, and underscored the unique experiences that Cambodia offers to Indonesian travelers.

A focal point of the ambassador’s address was the sister temple cooperation between two of Southeast Asia‘s most iconic landmarks — Cambodia’s Angkor Wat and Indonesia‘s Borobudur.

The collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed last year between the Apsara Authority of Cambodia and the Borobudur Authority of Indonesia, seeks to jointly promote these historical sites as premier travel destinations.

By combining the cultural and historical significance of both temples, this initiative is expected to elevate their visibility on the international stage, drawing more global tourists to both locations.

“Last year, there was a signing of the new MoU between the Apsara Authority and the people in charge of Borobudur, to jointly promote both Borobudur and Angkor Wat as two main destinations of the country,” said Darmosumarto.

He expressed optimism that the MoU would lead to more synergized marketing efforts, tourism packages and events that celebrate the rich history of both Cambodia and Indonesia, ultimately fostering deeper cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Tourism opportunities for Indonesian visitors

The ambassador also elaborated on the tourism opportunities available to Indonesian visitors in Cambodia, with Phnom Penh highlighted as an attractive destination.

The capital city of Cambodia, known for its vibrant culture and historical sites, is steadily gaining recognition as a must-visit destination for Indonesians.

“For Indonesian travelers, Phnom Penh offers an opportunity to experience both shared cultural traits and distinctive Cambodian features,” he remarked.

“While both Cambodia and Indonesia share similarities in culture, such as the presence of traditional markets and local cuisine, Phnom Penh offers unique experiences that cannot be found in Indonesia,” he added.

The ambassador pointed to the Royal Palace, a striking architectural marvel that stands as a prominent symbol of Cambodian history, as a notable example.

He also emphasized the city’s culinary offerings, particularly dishes like fish amok and beef loklak, which have become popular among Indonesian tourists.

Additionally, he mentioned Kampot Durian, a variety of durian unique to Cambodia, which Indonesian visitors have come to appreciate for its distinct taste.

“We want to show Indonesians that there are experiences in Cambodia, from cultural heritage to food, that can add value to their travel journey,” he explained.

Cambodia targets Muslim tourists

As part of its broader tourism strategy, Cambodia has also made strides in becoming a more Muslim-friendly destination, a development that could attract not only Indonesian visitors but also tourists from other Muslim-majority countries, such as those from the Middle East.

One of the key aspects of this initiative is ensuring that Muslim travelers feel comfortable with the availability of halal food and prayer facilities.

Darmosumarto highlighted the growing number of prayer rooms in major shopping centers like the AEON Malls, which cater to the religious needs of Muslim visitors.

“Being Muslim-friendly means that we are committed to providing services that allow Muslim visitors to enjoy their trip while adhering to their religious practices,” said the ambassador.

“This includes ensuring that food is halal and that places for prayer are readily accessible,” he reiterated.

The ‘Green Season’

In addition to promoting Cambodian destinations, the Ministry of Tourism has been working closely with the Indonesian embassy to attract more Indonesian tourists during Cambodia‘s “Green Season.”

On May 31, tourism minister Huot Hak, hosted a working luncheon with ambassador Darmosumarto to discuss tourism promotion strategies aimed at Indonesian-Cambodian tourists.

During the meeting, Hak emphasized the breathtaking beauty of Cambodia’s Green Season, which spans from May to October, as an ideal time to visit.

“During the Green Season, Cambodia comes alive with blooming plants, fresh nature and cool air that revitalizes both body and mind,” the ministry quoted him as saying.

“We want Indonesian tourists to experience this serene ambiance, complemented by our Muslim-friendly hospitality,” he added.

As part of the campaign, the ministry is working with local operators to offer discounts on tourism services and products, making it more accessible for both domestic and international tourists.

This includes tailored experiences for Muslim travelers, ensuring halal food options and prayer facilities are available at key tourist sites.

“This initiative aims to ensure that all visitors, particularly from Muslim-majority countries, feel comfortable and welcomed during their visit,” explained the ministry.